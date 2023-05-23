Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Angels on Tuesday, May 23

The Boston Red Sox (26-22) and the Los Angeles Angels (26-23) will play the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Youngster Brayan Bello (3-1, 4.45 ERA) will take the mound for Boston, with Los Angeles countering with Griffin Canning (2-2, 6.14 ERA).

The Red Sox are the narrow -115 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Angels are installed at -105 on the moneyline, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox-Angels picks: Tuesday, May 23

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP John Schreiber (lat), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SS Yu Chang (wrist), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring)

Angels

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), C Max Stassi (hip)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Griffin Canning

Bello will be making his seventh start this year and second against the Angels. He struggled through his first outing of the year, pitching only 2.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk. The top prospect took the loss but has been much better since that first appearance, most recently pitching five innings against the Seattle Mariners and allowing only one earned on three hits while punching out seven.

Canning will also be starting his seventh game on the mound of the 2023 season. It has been a rough start to the year, and he frequently gets knocked around on the mound. Canning has yet to pitch six complete innings, and the Angels need him to rebound. He gave up three earned runs on nine hits in 5.1 innings his last time out and took his second loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

The series' first game stayed low-scoring, with Los Angeles picking up a 2-1 win. Neither the Red Sox nor the Angels have scored more than four runs in three straight games. The presence of Canning in this matchup makes it feel like the over should be the choice, but with a high run total, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

L.A. is 3-3 in the six games that Canning has started this season, while Boston is 5-1 when Bello starts. The Red Sox typically provide him with enough run support early that he doesn’t have to worry if he makes a mistake pitch or two. With this track record so far this season, I think Boston will log a win Tuesday.

Pick: Red Sox