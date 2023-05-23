Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Tuesday, May 23

After picking up a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend, the New York Mets will look to continue their turnaround with a win tonight against the Chicago Cubs. The Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs counter with Drew Smyly (4-1, 2.86 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field.

The game is a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportbook, with both teams listed at -110, while the total is set at 8.

Mets-Cubs picks: Tuesday, May 23

Injury report

Mets

Out: C Tomas Nido (eye), RP Jimmy Yacabonis (left quad strain), RP Edwin Uceta (left ankle sprain)

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (right shoulder strain), OF Cody Bellinger (left knew contusion), SP Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Drew Smyly

Senga’s coming off one of his best starts of the season, as he allowed one run over six innings while striking out 12 in a win over the Rays last time out. The 30-year-old MLB rookie has been as good as advertised after starring for years in Japan, as he features a dangerous six-pitch arsenal that’s highlighted by his wicked forkball (.114 batting average against).

Smyly has been one of the biggest bright spots for Chicago this season, as the 10-year veteran has the best WHIP in the National League (0.934) and is on pace to finish with an ERA below three for the first time since 2013. While Smyly’s best start came at the end of April — when he took a perfect game into the seventh inning against the Dodgers — the lefty has been on fire in May, as he’s gone at least six innings in three of his four starts in the month.

Over/Under pick

I’m taking the over here. While tonight’s game boasts a strong pitching matchup, this over has cleared in nine of the last 10 games for the Cubs and in six of the last eight for the Mets. Both teams are coming off low-scoring games on Sunday, but I’m expecting the well-rested offenses to make their presence known.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

With this being a pick ‘em, I’m backing the Mets, since they’re the more talented team. Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo all boast a career batting average above .270 against Smyly, and I’m banking on one of those five to get a big hit tonight.

Pick: Mets