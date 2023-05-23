Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves on Tuesday, May 23

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves thanks to a big home run from former Atlanta star Freddie Freeman. L.A. will look to make it two in a row tonight when they send Bobby Miller (their top-ranked pitching prospect per MLB pipeline) to the mound in his Major League debut, where he’ll go against Spencer Strider (4-1, 2.96 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET.

The Braves are -200 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers are +170 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Dodgers-Braves picks: Tuesday, May 23

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (bereavement list), SP Julio Urias (left hamstring strain), RP Michael Grove (right groin strain), SP Dustin May (right forearm strain)

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (left forearm strain), SP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Bobby Miller vs. Spencer Strider

Miller compiled a 1-1 record with a 5.65 ERA in 14.1 innings in Triple-A this season after missing the start of the year due to a right shoulder injury. Miller is holding down Julio Urias’ rotation spot and will likely have a place in the Dodgers’ rotation until Urias returns, which can’t happen until June 2 at the earliest. Miller boasts a plus fastball and slider to go along with a curveball and changeup, and if his command improves he has as much upside as any arm in the Minors.

Last year’s NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, Strider is 4-1 with a 2.96 ERA in his encore campaign while leading all of baseball with 86 strikeouts. He ranks in the 93rd percentile in expected batting average, the 93rd percentile in fastball velocity, and the 87th percentile in chase rate. That said, his biggest bugaboo this season has been the long ball, as he’s already allowed four home runs in 51.2 innings after only allowing seven home runs in 131.2 innings last season.

Over/Under pick

After combining for 14 runs last night, I’m betting on the over to hit again tonight. Not only do both of these teams boast impressive offenses, but this over has cleared in seven of Strider’s nine starts. Strider’s in a bit of a funk right now (he has yet to put together a scoreless start in May), which could lead to a big night from the Dodgers’ offense.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

While Strider has struggled, I’m going to back the Braves just because of the uncertainty surrounding Miller’s debut. While I think both offenses will make some noise tonight, I think the Braves will end up getting the bigger hit late.

Pick: Braves