Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Yankees on Tuesday, May 23

The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees in the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Righty Kyle Bradish (2-1, 3.90 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, while ace Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.01 ERA) goes for the Yankees.

New York is a -170 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the O’s checking in at +145. The total is set at 7.5.

Orioles-Yankees picks: Tuesday, May 23

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (forearm), 3B Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Yankees

Out: C Jose Trevino (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Domingo German (suspension), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), INF Oswald Peraza (hamstring), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Carlos Rodon (back)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Gerrit Cole

After a foot injury and a rough start against the Boston Red Sox derailed the early portion of his season, Bradish has been a very solid and consistent guy on the mound for the Orioles of late. He has allowed one or fewer runs in four of his seven starts, and only allowed more than three a single time. In his last two outings, he pitched for a combined 12.2 innings, allowing one earned run, walking one batter, and recording 11 strikeouts.

Cole is one of the best in the game right now, and has kept opposing offenses to two or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season. He goes deep into games as well as anyone, and has reached six or more innings seven times already this year. In his latest outing, he kept Toronto runless over six frames and struck out six.

Over/Under pick

Cole is a very, very tough pitcher to score on, and Bradish has bore down of late himself. However, the Yankees’ offense is looking better than ever, and the Orioles racked up 20 runs in their last series. Because the total is so low at 7.5, we’ll count on the offenses to keep things running smoothly here and grab enough runs to hit the over.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees don’t get much better than they do with Cole on the mound. Baltimore has been heating up lately, but this matchup could stop them in their tracks as New York defends its home field.

Pick: Yankees