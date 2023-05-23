Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Reds on Tuesday, May 23

The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Reds in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, May 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Adam Wainwright (1-0, 5.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Cardinals, while young righty Graham Ashcraft (2-2, 4.84 ERA) will go for the Reds.

St. Louis is a -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Cincy coming in at +115. The total is set at 10.

Cardinals-Reds picks: Tuesday, May 23

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Fernando Cruz (shoulder), OF TJ Friedl (oblique), RP Tony Santillan (back), 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), RP Connor Overton (elbow), OF Henry Ramos (hip)

Cardinals

Out: OF Dylan Carlson (ankle), OF Tyler O’Neill (back), SP/RP Jake Woodford (shoulder), INF Jose Fermin (quad)

Starting pitchers

Adam Wainwright vs. Grant Ashcraft

Wainwright has pitched just three times this season after a groin injury derailed his start, lasting around five innings each time. In his latest outing, he struck out just one batter and walked three. While he had allowed four runs in each of his first two starts, he let up just two in his latest trip to the mound.

Ashcraft had a very solid April, wrapping up the month with a 2.10 ERA, but has not been able to carry that consistency into May. He has only reached the six-inning mark once this month, something that was a regular occurrence in April, and was pulled earlier this month after allowing eight runs in 1.2 innings. In his latest outing, he allowed seven earned runs in five innings. If he can return to his April ways, the Reds would be in much better shape.

Over/Under pick

Last night’s total was 11, and with a struggling Ashcraft and a middling Wainwright on the mound, I think we can expect a repeat — or perhaps even a much higher-scoring game. The Cardinals’ offense has shown flashes of greatness in recent games, so keep an eye out for that trend to continue tonight.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Cardinals dropped last night’s game by one run, but should be able to bounce back tonight. Ashcraft has been flailing on the mound lately, and this St. Louis lineup should be able to take advantage of that — especailly at pitcher-friendly GABP. The Cards have won all of their series in May and have not had too much trouble on the road, and I think that trend should be able to continue. Their offense has been shifting into a much more comfortable rhythm and they now sit in the top 10 in runs per game.

Pick: Cardinals