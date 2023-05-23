Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings: Picks, predictions, how to watch IPL Qualifier 1

The Gujarat Titans will meet the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 IPL playoffs, with the winner advancing directly to Sunday’s final. The loser of this match will go to Qualifier 2, where it will await the winner of Wednesday’s eliminator. The Titans were the top team in the regular season with 10 wins, while the Super Kings finished ahead fo Lucknow Super Giants on net run rate despite both teams having 17 points on eight wins and one rainout.

The match will air on Willow TV at 10 a.m. ET. You can stream the match on willow.tv, but you might need a cable login. You can also stream the match through Sling TV if you are a Willow subscriber. Here’s a look at how to catch the action, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: Sling TV, willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Gujarat Titans: -115

Chennai Super Kings: -110

Moneyline pick: Gujarat Titans -115

In the lone meeting between these sides in the regular season, Gujarat won by five wickets chasing down 178. That match was at the beginning of the year and a lot has changed since then, including the venue. The opener was played in Gujarat, while Qualifier 1 will take place in Chennai. That’s likely why the odds are so close between these sides.

CSK’s opening pair are as dangerous as any, and the batting lineup does run fairly deep. However, Gujarat has the better bowling attack and might have the best overall player in Shubman Gill. Hardik Pandya didn’t do much in the final regular season match, so he should be heavily involved in this one. That’s bad news for CSK, who has always had problems dealing with the all-rounder. At the end of the day, Gujarat has many paths to victory and more overall talent. Take the Titans on the moneyline to advance to the final.