Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan odds: Featherweight title bout odds heading into fight week

Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KO) and Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KO) will meet in the ring for the first time in their respective careers for IBF featherweight title. The fight will take place at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, May 27. Fight night is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, and the ring walk for the main event is expected to start around 5:00 p.m. ET.

Lopez won the title in December 2022 when he defeated Josh Warrington via a majority decision. He has won 10 in a row dating back to 2019, but this will be his first title defense as the Featherweight champ. He will be a bit undersized heading into this one as he stands at 5’4 with a 66-inch reach, so that will be something to watch in this one.

Conlan will have a major advantage as he gets prepared to fight infront of his home crowd. He has won two straight since suffering his first loss since March 2022. His only loss came at the hands of Leigh Wood for the IBF World Featherweight title. Conlan has a height and reach advantage standing at 5’8 and 69-inch reach. The two will be locked into a 12-round bout that has a strong possibility of going the distance.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan

Odds to win

Lopez +105

Conlan -135