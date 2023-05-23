Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood 2 odds: WBA featherweight title bout odds heading into fight week

Boxing fans won’t have to wait long for a much-anticipated rematch as, Mauricio Lara (26-2-1) and Leigh Wood ( 26-3) will meet again just three months after their first matchup. The two will go across the pond and fight at the AO arena in Manchester, England. The fight is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, with the six-card bout scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Lara defeated Wood in February to take the WBA featherweight title. The current champion defeated Lara in seven rounds in front of his hometown crowd in Nottingham, Eng. Wood is hot right now, having won 15 out of his last 16 fights. He is extremely confident right now and is on record saying he wants to get the fight over with quicker. However, will his confidence backfire?

Wood will look to win his WBA featherweight weight title back when he steps into the ring with Lara. He held the title since 2021 and had two successful defenses. While he deserves a title defense, it is fair to consider, though if it’s too soon for him to step back in to face Wood. However, he has never lost back-to-back matches during his career. Prior to the loss, he had won three bouts in a row.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Current odds for Mauricio Lara vs. Leigh Wood

Odds to win

Lara -310

Wood +230

Total rounds

Over 7.5 -135

Under 7.5- +100

To go the distance

Yes +225

No -320

Fight outcome

Lara by Decision or Technical Decision: +8000

Lara by KO/TKO/ DQ- 215

Draw +1600

Wood by Decision or Technical Decision +450

Wood by KO/ TKO/ DQ +650