How to watch Golden Knights vs. Stars in Game 3 of Western Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night from American Airlines Center. The game is expected to start at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Through two games, we’ve had as tight a series as you can get. Both games were decided in overtime with the Golden Knights coming out on top. After holding a 2-1 lead through the second period, the Stars allowed Jonathan Marchessault to tie the game 2-2. Chandler Stephenson would score the game-winner for Vegas in OT.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Stars live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.