How to watch Golden Knights vs. Stars in Game 3 of Western Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Golden Knights-Stars in Game 3 of Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Stephenson and Marchessault assisted Stone on a power-play goal against Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars in the first period of Game Two of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Stars 3-2 in overtime. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night from American Airlines Center. The game is expected to start at 8 p.m. ET. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Through two games, we’ve had as tight a series as you can get. Both games were decided in overtime with the Golden Knights coming out on top. After holding a 2-1 lead through the second period, the Stars allowed Jonathan Marchessault to tie the game 2-2. Chandler Stephenson would score the game-winner for Vegas in OT.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Stars live stream

Date: Tuesday, May 23
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

