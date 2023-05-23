Jets RB Breece Hall still missing from OTAs

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, a 2022 second-round pick who had 483 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season, is still missing from OTAs. Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury in 2022 and is still in recovery.

Robert Saleh says Breece Hall and Mekhi Becton will not practice today as they're still going through the protocol. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) May 23, 2023

Jets general manager Joe Douglas still has not confirmed whether they expect Hall to be back for the Jets’ season opener against the Bills. He is currently going through NFL return-to-play protocols, but the timeline going forward is unclear.

Hall was arguably on track to become an offensive rookie of the year finalist before the injury as he contributed to both the pass and run games for the Jets. Despite only playing in seven games before his injury, he had the third-most receiving yards of any rookie running back last season with 218.

Hall is the RB1 on the Jets’ depth chart for 2023, and is joined by Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, and Zonovan Knight.