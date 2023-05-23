Panthers optimistic Aleksander Barkov will play in Game 4 vs. Hurricanes

Florida Panthers C Aleksander Barkov was forced to exit Game 3’s 1-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period and did not return. Head coach Paul Maurice told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the team is optimistic Barkov will be ready to play in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Wednesday night in Sunrise. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0.

Barkov sustained a lower-body injury in the first period with about 7:00 left. He was unable to come out for the second period. The Panthers were able to persevere and come away with the shutout win thanks to a great performance by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 32 saves in the victory.

Barkov had been centering the first line for the Panthers with Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart both stepped up at center and played 20:00-plus of ice time in Game 3. Matthew Tkachuk and Verhaeghe were the other forwards Maurice opted to lean on. If Barkov is fine, we should expect the lineup to go unchanged. If something pops up, we could see a bit of a shuffle. Maurice could yank Reinhart off the third line and up to center the top line.