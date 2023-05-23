Has an NBA team ever come back down 3-0 in a playoff series?

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have been battling it out in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat, as the No. 8 seed in the playoffs, were up 3-0 and on their way to the NBA Finals for the second time in the past four seasons. Or is there a chance the Celtics mount perhaps the most incredibly comeback in NBA history? Well, that begs the question: Has any team ever come back down 3-0 in a playoff series to win? Let’s investigate.

NBA playoff history: 3-0 series comebacks

You know when Nathan Fielder brings out that platter and asks if the person is “Hungry for nothing!” That’s basically what you’re getting here. No team has ever come back down 3-0 to win an NBA playoff series. This feat has happened in other sports, most notably in the NHL and MLB. But even in those leagues this comeback almost never happens.

The Celtics were able to stay alive to play another game, which will be at home in Game 5. Shooting guard Jaylen Brown even tweeted to not let the Celtics win in Game 4, hinting at the potential for a comeback (that has never happened). Boston has a chance to make good on Brown’s tweet and make history.