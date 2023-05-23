Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado, manager Oli Marmol ejected in Tuesday’s game vs. Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without both third baseman Nolan Arenado and Oli Marmol for the remainder of Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. Both were ejected in the bottom of the third inning. Oscar Mercado took over for Arenado and will play right field while Tommy Edman moves to second and Nolan Gorman shifts over to third.

Oli and Arenado both get tossed from this one. #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/piosfPJ944 — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 23, 2023

Arenado made some passing comments but turned his attention away from the umpire. Usually, players can be okay going this route, but the umpire apparently took it personally and gave him the early exit. Arenado then tried to get his money's worth before Marmol stormed out of the dugout to come to the defense of his star third baseman. He also was sent to the showers early.

St. Louis had a dismal start to the year but is slowly turning things around. They have a 21-28 record but are 11-4 over their last 15. Arenado has played in 47 games this season and is hitting .271. He has five doubles, nine home runs and 34 RBI. Pior to getting tossed, he had fone 0-2 at the plate with a strikeout.