Gabe Vincent playing through ankle injury in Game 4 vs. Celtics

The guard has been stellar for Miami in the playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
2023 NBA Playoffs - Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Gabe Vincent of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, 2023 at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Update: Vincent is back in the game, and we’ll continue to monitor his ankle to see if it holds up.

Update: Vincent has returned to the bench, but the Heat are down double digits in the fourth quarter so we’ll see if the team decides to send him back out on the floor or play it safe.

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent went to the locker room Tuesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vincent has been a revelation for the Heat in the playoffs, especially with his lethal three-point shooting.

As you can see in the video, Vincent actually made a smart play in the moment to throw the ball off Grant Williams to maintain possession for Miami. However, his ankle clearly buckled on the landing and he was in some pain. Vincent tried to play through the issue, but ultimately had to go to the locker room.

It looks like the Celtics are going to avoid a sweep here, so we’ll see if Vincent is ready to go for Game 5 in two days. If he’s unavailable, that’ll mean more minutes for Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson in the backcourt.

