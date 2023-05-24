Why isn’t Naomi Osaka playing at French Open this year?

While Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest names in tennis, fans looking to watch her exploits on the court will have to wait a little longer, as the 25-year-old won’t be participating in this year’s tournament due to her pregnancy.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, announced she was pregnant in January, saying that she was planning on being back on the court at the 2024 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka announces that she's pregnant! pic.twitter.com/iMB5CHYUVn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Last year Osaka was knocked out in the first round of the French Open by 27th seed Amanda Anisimova. Her last Grand Slam win came at the 2021 Australian Open.

Iga Swiatek (-140) is the heavy favorite to win the women’s side of the 2023 French Open. Aryna Sabalenka (+500) and Elena Rybakina (+700) have the next shortest odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz (+150) is the favorite while Novak Djokovic (+225) has the second shortest odds on DraftKings.