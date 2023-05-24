Is Novak Djokovic playing in the 2023 French Open after losing his No. 1 title?

While Novak Djokovic has the most Grand Slams of all the competitors in this year’s French Open, the 36-year-old Serbian enters this year’s tournament as the No. 3 player in the ATP rankings after a tough month.

After missing the Madrid Open with an elbow injury, Djokovic played in the Italian Open, where he lost his No. 1 ranking to Carlos Alcaraz at the start of the tournament before losing to Holger Rune in three sets in the quarterfinal. He then dipped to No. 3 in the rankings after Daniil Medvedev won the Italian Open. With that ranking, Djokovic could face Alcaraz in the semifinal, which could make it tougher for him to record a 23rd Major title.

Djokovic has won the French Open twice (2016, 2021) and lost to eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament.

Djokovic currently has the second-best odds to win it all (+225) at DraftKings Sportsbook, trailing only Alcaraz (+150). Rune has the third-best odds (+750).