Is Nick Kyrgios playing in the 2023 French Open?

Nick Kyrigos’ French Open hiatus will continue another year, as the 26-year-old announced last week that’d withdrawn from the tournament while he recovers from a foot injury that he sustained during a car theft.

Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a foot injury sustained during the theft of his car and not because of a knee problem, his agent said. https://t.co/xIG0F9NAkN — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2023

Per his agent Daniel Horsfall, Kyrgios’ mother was held at gunpoint on May 1, and the 28-year-old lacerated the left side of his foot during the “high-adrenaline rush of everything.”

Kyrigos, the No. 26 ranked player in the world, withdrew from the Australian Open after he underwent surgery for a cyst that was growing on his meniscus. Horsfall said that the knee was in “fantastic shape,” and that he likely would have played in the French Open had he not sustained the foot injury. Kyrigos has a career 5-5 record at the French Open, and have never made it past the third round.

He last played in the World Tennis League exhibition in December 2022, and his last Grand Slam appearance came in the 2022 US Open when he lost in the quarterfinals to Karen Khachanov.

He also pulled out of an exhibition match he had scheduled against Denmark’s Holger Rune.

With Kyrigos out, Carlos Alcaraz currently has the best odds of winning the tournament at +150 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic has the second-best odds at +225, while Rune is in third at +750.