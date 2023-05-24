Is Rafael Nadal playing in the 2023 French Open?

The king of clay won’t defend his title at this year’s French Open, as Rafael Nadal announced last week that he won’t be able to compete in this year’s tournament due to a series of core injuries.

Nadal, a 14-time French Open men’s singles champion who has a record of 112-3 at Roland Garros, said that he’ll be going on an extended break away from tennis in an attempt to play next season. He said that next season will “probably” be his last year on the professional tour. In March, he fell out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.

Rafael Nadal's 14 titles at the French Open are the most by any player at a major in tennis history, as well as the most by any player at any tour-level event in the Open Era (since 1968).



Nadal's 22 major titles are tied with Novak Djokovic for the most in men's tennis history. pic.twitter.com/cTMPGXUAq3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 18, 2023

Nadal hasn’t played since sustaining lower abdomen and right leg injuries at the Australian Open in January.

Last year, Nadal cruised to the title, defeating upstart Casper Rudd 6-3 6-3 6-0 to take home his 14th title. This will be the first time he’s missed the French Open since 2005.

With Nadal out, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite at +150, while Novak Djokovic has the second-best odds at +225. Holger Rune is third at +750.