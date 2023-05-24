Is Carlos Alcaraz playing in the 2023 French Open after achieving world No. 1 title?

With Rafael Nadal out, a new favorite has emerged on the clay.

Last week, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz claimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings just by making an appearance at the Italian Open, where he reached the third round. Now, he’ll enter this year’s French Open as the No. 1 seed and betting favorite.

Last year, Alcaraz was the No. 6 seed at the French Open and made it to the quarterfinal, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

His last tournament win came earlier this year when he took home the title at the Madrid Open. With Nadal missing the tournament due to core injuries, Alcaraz has a chance to become the new king of clay with a win.

He’s the clear betting favorite and has +150 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic has the second-best odds (+225), while Holger Rune is in third at +750.