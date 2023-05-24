 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Carlos Alcaraz playing in the 2023 French Open after achieving world No. 1 title?

We break down what you can expect from No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the 2023 French Open.

By Henry Palattella
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in action against Fabian Maroszan of Hungary during the Italian tennis internationals at the Foro Italico. Rome (Italy), May 15th, 2023. Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

With Rafael Nadal out, a new favorite has emerged on the clay.

Last week, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz claimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings just by making an appearance at the Italian Open, where he reached the third round. Now, he’ll enter this year’s French Open as the No. 1 seed and betting favorite.

Last year, Alcaraz was the No. 6 seed at the French Open and made it to the quarterfinal, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

His last tournament win came earlier this year when he took home the title at the Madrid Open. With Nadal missing the tournament due to core injuries, Alcaraz has a chance to become the new king of clay with a win.

He’s the clear betting favorite and has +150 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Novak Djokovic has the second-best odds (+225), while Holger Rune is in third at +750.

More From DraftKings Nation