Is Iga Świątek playing in the 2023 French Open?

When the 2023 French Open begins on Sunday, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will join the field as the favorite to win it all at Roland-Garros. The Polish 21-year-old has become an undeniable force in the tennis world recently and already has two French Open wins under her belt. She won in 2020 and 2022 and will look to get back-to-back titles as she takes the clay courts in the upcoming weeks.

She recently played in the Italian Open but had to withdraw from a match against Elena Rybakina due to a thigh injury. She said that she does not expect the damage to “be anything serious” with the upcoming Grand Slam in mind.

In 2022, she defeated American Coco Gauff in the final to capture her second trophy in Paris. She is a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with her odds set at -140 to win it all.