Is Coco Gauff playing in the 2023 French Open?

The French Open will begin on Sunday, May 28, and 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff will join the field in search of her first French Open and Grand Slam win. Last year, she reached the finals, which is the furthest the 19-year-old American has ever made it in a Grand Slam but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Most recently, Gauff fell in the third round of the Italian Open. She currently ranks No. 6 in the world in women’s singles. The tournament will take place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France and will be played on clay courts — a good thing for Gauff, who performs well on the clay.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gauff has the sixth-best odds to win the French Open this year. She sits at +2000 alongside Jelena Ostapenko. The woman who defeated her last year, Swiatek, is the favorite to win at -140.