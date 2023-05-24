 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is Coco Gauff playing in the 2023 French Open?

We break down the playing status of Coco Gauff ahead of the 2023 French Open.

By Grace McDermott
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2023. Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open will begin on Sunday, May 28, and 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff will join the field in search of her first French Open and Grand Slam win. Last year, she reached the finals, which is the furthest the 19-year-old American has ever made it in a Grand Slam but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Most recently, Gauff fell in the third round of the Italian Open. She currently ranks No. 6 in the world in women’s singles. The tournament will take place at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France and will be played on clay courts — a good thing for Gauff, who performs well on the clay.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gauff has the sixth-best odds to win the French Open this year. She sits at +2000 alongside Jelena Ostapenko. The woman who defeated her last year, Swiatek, is the favorite to win at -140.

More From DraftKings Nation