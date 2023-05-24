French Open draw: Top 32 men’s seeds to be unveiled during Thursday's draw

The 127th edition of the French Open is finally here. With defending champion Rafael Nadal out of this year’s tournament due to a series of core injuries, this year’s tournament is as wide open as ever.

Last year, Nadal added to his ‘King of Clay’ legend when he tore through the competition before finishing the tournament with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 win over Casper Ruud in the finals to win his record-extending 14th French Open title.

With Nadal out of the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz is the betting favorite to win this year’s tournament. Alcaraz, the No. 1 player in the ATP rankings, was the No. 6 seed at last year’s French Open and made it to the quarterfinal, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets. His last tournament win came earlier this year when he took home the title at the Madrid Open.

Daniil Medvedev enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed, but has the fourth-best betting odds (+1100) to win it all. He’s coming off his first clay court victory, as he picked up a win over Holger Rune at the Italian Open. As the No. 2 seed, he’ll be on the opposite side of the bracket from Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Last year, Medvedev entered the French Open as the No. 2 player in the world but was upset in the fourth round by Marin Cilic. His best finish came in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinals at the tournament. Prior to that, Medvedev had lost in the first round of four straight years.

With Nadal out, Djokovic has a chance to win his 23rd major, which would put him ahead of Nadal for the all-time record. It would be his third crown at Roland-Garros, as he won the tournament in 2016 and 2021.

After taking on Nadal in the championship at last year’s French Open, Ruud enters this year’s tournament as the No. 4 seed. Ruud’s had an up and down start to the calendar, as he lost in the second round as the Australian Open before losing in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. He was able to things about with a 10th career title at the Estoril Open before struggling at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top-five seeds. he’ll enter this year’s tournament looking to average his 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 loss to Holger Rune in the fourth round of last year’s tournament. He reached the semifinals of the Italian Open last week, where he lost to Medvedev in straight sets.

Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook