French Open draw: Top 32 women’s seeds to be unveiled during Thursday’s draw

First round of the French Open starts on Sunday, May 28. We break down the top 32 women’s seeds and their odds of winning the tournament.

By Henry Palattella
The 127th edition of the French Open is finally here, and all eyes will be on Iga Swiatek, who will look to become the first repeat winner at the tournament since 2007.

Last year Swiatek picked up her second French Open title in dominant fashion, as the 21-year-old only lost one set on her quest to the title. She also won the tournament in 2020.

Swiatek, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, opens this year’s tournament as the clear favorite (-140). That said, she was forced to retire from her match against Elena Rybakina in Rome last week due to a thigh injury, which has raised some question marks about how healthy she’ll be for the French Open. If Swiatek does pick up a win, she’ll join Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Hilde Krahwinkel Sperling as the only women to win three French Open titles.

Like Swiatek, No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka is coming off a tough showing in Rome, as she lost in the second round to Sofia Kenin. Still, she picked up a tournament win on clay earlier this year at the Madrid Open with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 upset of Swiatek.

No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula enters this year’s tournament with positive memories of last year’s tournament, as she made it to the quarterfinals in the singles competition (where she lost to Swiatek) along with making it to the doubles final alongside Coco Gauff.

Rybakina, the No. 4 seed, has the third best odds (+700) amongst the competitors, and is coming off a championship at the Italian Open. Rybakina plays a dangerous style of tennis, and has a Wimbledon championship under her belt. She was also a finalist for the Australian Open title.

Carolina Garcia closes out of the top five at +5000 odds to win it all. She was stunned in the third round of the Italian Open. She won four titles in the second half of the 2022 season, but has struggled through the first half of the calendar this year.

Odds to win below come courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 French Open seeded women

Seed Name Odds to win
1 Iga Swiatek -140
2 Aryna Sabalenka +500
3 Jessica Pegula +4000
4 Elena Rybakina +700
5 Caroline Garcia +5000
6 Coco Gauff +2000
7 Ons Jabeur +2500
8 Maria Sakkari +2200
9 Daria Kasatkina +4000
10 Petra Kvitova +5000
11 Veronika Kudermetova +4000
12 Belinda Bencic +5000
13 Barbora Krejcikova +1700
14 Beatriz Haddad Maia +5000
15 Liudmila Samsonova +8000
16 Karolina Pliskova +5000
17 Jeļena Ostapenko +2000
18 Victoria Azarenka +13000
19 Zheng Qinwen +3500
20 Madison Keys +6500
21 Donna Vekić N/A
22 Magda Linette +10000
23 Ekaterina Alexandrova +6500
24 Anastasia Potapova +13000
25 Anhelina Kalinina N/A
26 Martina Trevisan +20000
27 Irina-Camelia Begu N/A
28 Elise Mertens N/A
29 Paula Badosa +1600
30 Zhang Shuai +10000
31 Sorana Cîrstea +6500
32 Marie Bouzková N/A

