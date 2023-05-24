French Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

The French Open is set to start on Sunday, May 28 with the first matches beginning at 4 a.m. ET and others taking place throughout the day after that. That’s for the early sessions, while the night sessions — which often include headline matchups — will take start at 3:30 p.m. ET all the way through the semifinals. The tournament will carry on for several weeks, concluding with the men’s final on June 11.

Prior to that, the French Open draw will take place on Thursday, May 28 at 8 a.m. ET. You can live stream the draw on the Roland-Garros official YouTube page.

This will reveal the bracket for the 2023 French Open. There are 32 seeded players entering the competition, and the top-ranked players are often positioned so they don’t have to face each other until later in the tournament.

This year’s top seed is Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since winning last year’s US Open. That marked his first career Grand Slam victory. He is a +150 favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +150 odds. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will not be competing in this year’s tournament.

Here are the 16 seeded players for the men’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.