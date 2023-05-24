 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what men’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the men’s draw at the 2023 French Open.

By Spencer Limbach
Internazionali BNL D’Italia 2023 - Day Eight Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The French Open is set to start on Sunday, May 28 with the first matches beginning at 4 a.m. ET and others taking place throughout the day after that. That’s for the early sessions, while the night sessions — which often include headline matchups — will take start at 3:30 p.m. ET all the way through the semifinals. The tournament will carry on for several weeks, concluding with the men’s final on June 11.

Prior to that, the French Open draw will take place on Thursday, May 28 at 8 a.m. ET. You can live stream the draw on the Roland-Garros official YouTube page.

This will reveal the bracket for the 2023 French Open. There are 32 seeded players entering the competition, and the top-ranked players are often positioned so they don’t have to face each other until later in the tournament.

This year’s top seed is Carlos Alcaraz, who is playing in his first Grand Slam since winning last year’s US Open. That marked his first career Grand Slam victory. He is a +150 favorite to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, with +150 odds. Defending champion Rafael Nadal will not be competing in this year’s tournament.

Here are the 16 seeded players for the men’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 French Open seeded men

Seed Name Odds to win
1 Carlos Alcaraz +150
2 Daniil Medvedev +1100
3 Novak Djokovic +225
4 Casper Ruud +2500
5 Stefanos Tsitsipas +1300
6 Holger Rune +1000
7 Andrey Rublev +4000
8 Jannik Sinner +1500
9 Taylor Fritz +8000
10 Felix Auger-Aliassime +10000
11 Karen Khachanov +13000
12 Frances Tiafoe +10000
13 Hubert Hurkacz +15000
14 Cameron Norrie +10000
15 Borna Coric +10000
16 Tommy Paul +15000
17 Lorenzo Musetti +8000
18 Alex de Minaur +20000
19 Roberto Bautista Agut +20000
20 Daniel Evans N/A
21 Jan-Lennard Struff +13000
22 Alexander Zverev +3500
23 Francisco Cerundolo N/A
24 Sebastian Korda +20000
25 Botic van de Zandschulp N/A
26 Denis Shapovalov +30000
27 Yoshihito Nishioka N/A
28 Grigor Dimitrov N/A
29 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina N/A
30 Ben Shelton +15000
31 Miomir Kecmanovic +25000
32 Bernabe Zapata Miralles N/A

