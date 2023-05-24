French Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

The French Open is set to start on Sunday, May 28 with the first matches beginning at 4 a.m. ET and others taking place throughout the day (and night) after that. Then, the tournament will take place over the course of several weeks and finishing with the women’s final on June 10.

Prior to that, the French Open draw will take place on Thursday, May 28 at 8 a.m. ET. You can live stream the draw on the Roland-Garros official YouTube page.

This sets the bracket for the 2023 French Open. There are 32 seeded players entering the women’s competition, and the top-ranked players are usually in separate sections of the bracket. That way, they don’t have to face each other until later in the tournament.

The No. 1 seed on the women’s side is Iga Swiatek. She is the defending champ at Roland-Garros and has won two of the past three tournaments in Paris. She is a sizable favorite to win this year’s tournament with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the 16 seeded players for the women’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.