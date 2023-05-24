 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

French Open draw 2023: Date, time, how to live stream, what women’s bracket will look like

We break down viewing details for the women’s draw at the 2023 French Open.

By Spencer Limbach
The French Open is set to start on Sunday, May 28 with the first matches beginning at 4 a.m. ET and others taking place throughout the day (and night) after that. Then, the tournament will take place over the course of several weeks and finishing with the women’s final on June 10.

Prior to that, the French Open draw will take place on Thursday, May 28 at 8 a.m. ET. You can live stream the draw on the Roland-Garros official YouTube page.

This sets the bracket for the 2023 French Open. There are 32 seeded players entering the women’s competition, and the top-ranked players are usually in separate sections of the bracket. That way, they don’t have to face each other until later in the tournament.

The No. 1 seed on the women’s side is Iga Swiatek. She is the defending champ at Roland-Garros and has won two of the past three tournaments in Paris. She is a sizable favorite to win this year’s tournament with -140 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the 16 seeded players for the women’s tournament, along with their odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 French Open seeded women

Seed Name Odds to win
1 Iga Swiatek -140
2 Aryna Sabalenka +500
3 Jessica Pegula +4000
4 Elena Rybakina +700
5 Caroline Garcia +5000
6 Coco Gauff +2000
7 Ons Jabeur +2500
8 Maria Sakkari +2200
9 Daria Kasatkina +4000
10 Petra Kvitova +5000
11 Veronika Kudermetova +4000
12 Belinda Bencic +5000
13 Barbora Krejcikova +1700
14 Beatriz Haddad Maia +5000
15 Liudmila Samsonova +8000
16 Karolina Pliskova +5000
17 Jeļena Ostapenko +2000
18 Victoria Azarenka +13000
19 Zheng Qinwen +3500
20 Madison Keys +6500
21 Donna Vekić N/A
22 Magda Linette +10000
23 Ekaterina Alexandrova +6500
24 Anastasia Potapova +13000
25 Anhelina Kalinina N/A
26 Martina Trevisan +20000
27 Irina-Camelia Begu N/A
28 Elise Mertens N/A
29 Paula Badosa +1600
30 Zhang Shuai +10000
31 Sorana Cîrstea +6500
32 Marie Bouzková N/A

