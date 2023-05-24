First-round leader odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, May 25. The first round forecast looks pleasant, with very little chance of rain and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The first-round odds reflect the overall odds to win, but since a single round is much less predictable than a four-round performance, the odds are much longer. Scottie Scheffler tops the board at +1400 to lead after 18 holes, with Jordan Spieth at +2500 and Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau at +2800 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

First-round results don’t necessarily indicate what 72 holes will look like. In last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler, Cam Davis, Patrick Reed, Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Nick Taylor all shot a field-low 66 on the first day. In that order, they finished the tournament in 2nd, T7th, T7th, T15th, T21st, T27th, T27th, and T48th.

Here is the full list of first-round leader odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge for this Thursday.