First-round leader odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, May 25. The first round forecast looks pleasant, with very little chance of rain and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
The first-round odds reflect the overall odds to win, but since a single round is much less predictable than a four-round performance, the odds are much longer. Scottie Scheffler tops the board at +1400 to lead after 18 holes, with Jordan Spieth at +2500 and Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau at +2800 on DraftKings Sportsbook.
First-round results don’t necessarily indicate what 72 holes will look like. In last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler, Cam Davis, Patrick Reed, Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Nick Taylor all shot a field-low 66 on the first day. In that order, they finished the tournament in 2nd, T7th, T7th, T15th, T21st, T27th, T27th, and T48th.
Here is the full list of first-round leader odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge for this Thursday.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leader Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Max Homa
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4000
|Rickie Fowler
|+4000
|Justin Rose
|+4000
|Russell Henley
|+4500
|Cam Davis
|+4500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+5000
|Chris Kirk
|+5000
|Si Woo Kim
|+5500
|Min Woo Lee
|+5500
|Tom Hoge
|+6000
|Thomas Detry
|+6000
|Taylor Moore
|+6000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+6000
|Ryan Fox
|+6000
|Lucas Herbert
|+6000
|Denny McCarthy
|+6000
|Byeong Hun An
|+6000
|Brian Harman
|+6000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+6500
|Nick Taylor
|+6500
|K.H. Lee
|+6500
|Harris English
|+6500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6500
|Beau Hossler
|+6500
|Maverick McNealy
|+7000
|Justin Suh
|+7000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+7000
|J.T. Poston
|+7000
|J.J. Spaun
|+7000
|Eric Cole
|+7000
|Davis Riley
|+7000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+7000
|Brendon Todd
|+7000
|Alex Smalley
|+7000
|Billy Horschel
|+7500
|Will Gordon
|+8000
|Sepp Straka
|+8000
|Scott Stallings
|+8000
|Sam Stevens
|+8000
|S.H. Kim
|+8000
|Ryan Palmer
|+8000
|Hayden Buckley
|+8000
|Ben Griffin
|+8000
|Andrew Putnam
|+8000
|Alex Noren
|+8000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+8000
|Vincent Norrman
|+9000
|Robby Shelton
|+9000
|Matt Wallace
|+9000
|Joel Dahmen
|+9000
|Jimmy Walker
|+9000
|Garrick Higgo
|+9000
|Cameron Champ
|+9000
|Ben Martin
|+9000
|Austin Eckroat
|+9000
|Adam Schenk
|+9000
|Aaron Rai
|+9000
|Zecheng Dou
|+10000
|Sam Ryder
|+10000
|Patton Kizzire
|+10000
|Nick Hardy
|+10000
|Nate Lashley
|+10000
|Michael Kim
|+10000
|Matt NeSmith
|+10000
|Luke List
|+10000
|Lee Hodges
|+10000
|Dylan Wu
|+10000
|Tyler Duncan
|+11000
|Scott Piercy
|+11000
|Pierceson Coody
|+11000
|MJ Daffue
|+11000
|Mark Hubbard
|+11000
|Kevin Streelman
|+11000
|Harry Hall
|+11000
|Danny Willett
|+11000
|Chez Reavie
|+11000
|Callum Tarren
|+11000
|Peter Malnati
|+13000
|Michael Block
|+13000
|Kevin Tway
|+13000
|Harry Higgs
|+13000
|Greyson Sigg
|+13000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+13000
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|David Lingmerth
|+13000
|Chad Ramey
|+13000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|Ben Taylor
|+13000
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|Andrew Novak
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+13000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Troy Merritt
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+15000
|Richy Werenski
|+15000
|Kramer Hickok
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Justin Lower
|+15000
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|Cole Hammer
|+15000
|Cody Gribble
|+15000
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|Zac Blair
|+18000
|Luke Donald
|+18000
|Harrison Endycott
|+18000
|Tyson Alexander
|+20000
|Paul Haley II
|+25000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+25000
|Erik Compton
|+25000