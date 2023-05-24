 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First-round leader odds for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club. Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, May 25. The first round forecast looks pleasant, with very little chance of rain and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

The first-round odds reflect the overall odds to win, but since a single round is much less predictable than a four-round performance, the odds are much longer. Scottie Scheffler tops the board at +1400 to lead after 18 holes, with Jordan Spieth at +2500 and Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau at +2800 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

First-round results don’t necessarily indicate what 72 holes will look like. In last year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler, Cam Davis, Patrick Reed, Chris Kirk, Beau Hossler, Webb Simpson, Harold Varner III, and Nick Taylor all shot a field-low 66 on the first day. In that order, they finished the tournament in 2nd, T7th, T7th, T15th, T21st, T27th, T27th, and T48th.

Here is the full list of first-round leader odds for the Charles Schwab Challenge for this Thursday.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Odds
Golfer Odds
Scottie Scheffler +1400
Jordan Spieth +2500
Viktor Hovland +2800
Tony Finau +2800
Collin Morikawa +3000
Sungjae Im +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Max Homa +3500
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Rickie Fowler +4000
Justin Rose +4000
Russell Henley +4500
Cam Davis +4500
Kurt Kitayama +5000
Chris Kirk +5000
Si Woo Kim +5500
Min Woo Lee +5500
Tom Hoge +6000
Thomas Detry +6000
Taylor Moore +6000
Stephan Jaeger +6000
Ryan Fox +6000
Lucas Herbert +6000
Denny McCarthy +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Brian Harman +6000
Patrick Rodgers +6500
Nick Taylor +6500
K.H. Lee +6500
Harris English +6500
Emiliano Grillo +6500
Beau Hossler +6500
Maverick McNealy +7000
Justin Suh +7000
Joseph Bramlett +7000
J.T. Poston +7000
J.J. Spaun +7000
Eric Cole +7000
Davis Riley +7000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7000
Brendon Todd +7000
Alex Smalley +7000
Billy Horschel +7500
Will Gordon +8000
Sepp Straka +8000
Scott Stallings +8000
Sam Stevens +8000
S.H. Kim +8000
Ryan Palmer +8000
Hayden Buckley +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Andrew Putnam +8000
Alex Noren +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Vincent Norrman +9000
Robby Shelton +9000
Matt Wallace +9000
Joel Dahmen +9000
Jimmy Walker +9000
Garrick Higgo +9000
Cameron Champ +9000
Ben Martin +9000
Austin Eckroat +9000
Adam Schenk +9000
Aaron Rai +9000
Zecheng Dou +10000
Sam Ryder +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Nick Hardy +10000
Nate Lashley +10000
Michael Kim +10000
Matt NeSmith +10000
Luke List +10000
Lee Hodges +10000
Dylan Wu +10000
Tyler Duncan +11000
Scott Piercy +11000
Pierceson Coody +11000
MJ Daffue +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Kevin Streelman +11000
Harry Hall +11000
Danny Willett +11000
Chez Reavie +11000
Callum Tarren +11000
Peter Malnati +13000
Michael Block +13000
Kevin Tway +13000
Harry Higgs +13000
Greyson Sigg +13000
Erik Van Rooyen +13000
David Lipsky +13000
David Lingmerth +13000
Chad Ramey +13000
Carson Young +13000
Ben Taylor +13000
Austin Smotherman +13000
Andrew Novak +13000
Adam Long +13000
Aaron Baddeley +13000
Zach Johnson +15000
Troy Merritt +15000
Russell Knox +15000
Rory Sabbatini +15000
Richy Werenski +15000
Kramer Hickok +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Justin Lower +15000
Henrik Norlander +15000
Dylan Frittelli +15000
Cole Hammer +15000
Cody Gribble +15000
Matthias Schwab +15000
Zac Blair +18000
Luke Donald +18000
Harrison Endycott +18000
Tyson Alexander +20000
Paul Haley II +25000
Kyle Westmoreland +25000
Erik Compton +25000

