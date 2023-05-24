Is Daniil Medvedev playing in the 2023 French Open?

Daniil Medvedev will enter this year’s French Open as one of the hottest players in tennis, as the 27-year-old captured his first clay-court trophy last weekend with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over Holger Rune at the 2023 Italian Open.

He’ll look to keep that winning streak going at the French Open, which he’ll enter as the No. 2 seed, meaning he’ll be on the other side of the bracket from No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

Last year, Medvedev entered the French Open as the No. 2 player in the world but was upset in the fourth round by Marin Cilic. His best finish came in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinals at the tournament. Prior to that, Medvedev had lost in the first round of four straight years.

Medvedev enters the tournament with the fourth-best odds (+1100) on DraftKings Sportsbook. Alcaraz (+150), Djokovic (+210) and Rune (+1000) have the best odds.