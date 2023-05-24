How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on May 24

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The company has officially touched down in Vegas for Double or Nothing week as the pay-per-view will take place at T-Mobile Arena this Sunday. The build for the ppv will be wrapped up on tonight’s go-home edition of Dynamite as we’ll hear from several participants of the marquee matches.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Last week’s episode of Dynamite closed with the Blackpool Combat Club brawling with the Elite as their feud continues to intensify. The former faction had the number’s advantage at first before “Hangman” Adam Page returned to assist the ladder. He officially declared that at Double or Nothing, the Elite will face the BCC in an Anarchy in the Arena match. We’ll be sure to hear from both teams just four days ahead of what will surely be a violent showdown.

Last Wednesday, weeks of rumors and speculation were confirmed as the company announced that a new Saturday night show titled Collision will debut on June 17. The new show on TNT will feature talents like Samoa Joe, Miro, and Thunder Rosa and is being created to give more stars an opportunity to get more tv time. Tonight, AEW president Tony Khan will announce the location for the debut episode of Collision next month.

We’re just four days out from the Four Pillars match at DON as MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. The latter three have spent the last few months jockeying the champ for a title opportunity and they will all get it at the same time. We’ll hear from all four pillars tonight ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Another marquee match at DON will feature Adam Cole going one-on-one with Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match. Last week, Cole was able to circumvent Jericho’s restraining order and aid Roderick Strong in his Falls Count Anywhere match against him. Tonight, Cole and Jericho will have a contract signing for their match this Sunday.

Also on tonight’s show, members of the BCC will be in action as Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta challenge the Lucha Bros for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. We’ll also get International Champion Orange Cassidy defending his belt against Kyle Fletcher.