Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies on Wednesday, May 24

The Arizona Diamondbacks (29-20) will look to complete the sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies (22-26) on Wednesday, May 24. They’ll have ace Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.95 ERA) on the mound as they do so, while Philly counters with lefty Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Diamondbacks are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Phillies +100 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Diamondbacks-Phillies picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Anthony Misiewicz (calf), RP Joe Mantiply (hamstring), RP Zach Davies (oblique), OF Kyle Lewis (illness), RP Cole Sulser (shoulder), C Carson Kelly (forearm), SP Corbin Martin (shoulder), RP Mark Melancon (shoulder)

Phillies

Day to day: OF Brandon Marsh (shoulder)

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Cristian Pache (knee), 1B Darick Hall (thumb), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), C Rafael Marchan (wrist), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen vs. Ranger Suarez

Gallen is continuing to prove to be an excellent starting pitcher through 10 starts in 2023, though he’s coming off a blowup outing in his last appearance. He allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks over 3.2 innings of work.

Suarez will make his third start of the season, and he’s gotten off to a difficult start, allowing seven runs over six innings this year. Eventually, Suarez will turn things around after finishing with a 3.65 ERA through 29 starts in 2022.

Over/Under pick

Gallen should be fired up to get back on the mound after a poor outing, and Suarez should get back on track sooner rather than later. This feels like an opportune time to buy low on a couple strong starting pitchers, so let’s go after the under on Wednesday afternoon.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks have been hitting the ball well this season as they rank inside the top 10 in OPS, OBP, slugging percentage and runs per game. If the pitching matchup is fairly equal, the lineup should favor Arizona in this spot.

Pick: Diamondbacks