Picks, predictions for Giants vs. Twins on Wednesday, May 24

The San Francisco Giants (24-24) will look to complete the three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins (25-24) on the road Wednesday afternoon. First pitch will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.09 ERA) will go for San Francisco, while Minnesota counters with ace Joe Ryan (6-1, 2.25).

The Twins are -155 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants +135 underdogs with the over/under set at 7.5.

Giants-Twins picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Giants

Day to day: SP Logan Webb (back)

Out: OF Heliot Ramos (oblique), C Joey Bart (groin), SP Ross Stripling (back), OF Joc Pederson (hand), OF Austin Slater (hamstring), C Roberto Perez (shoulder), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP Luke Jackson (elbow)

Twins

Day to day: SS Carlos Correa (heel)

Out: OF Trevor Larnach (illness), 2B Jorge Polanco (hamstring), SS Nick Gordon (leg), OF Max Kepler (hamstring), RP Caleb Thielbar (oblique), SP Tyler Mahle (elbow), SP Kenta Maeda (triceps), OF Gilberto Celestino (thumb), SS Royce Lewis (knee), SP Chris Paddock (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Anthony DeSclafani vs. Joe Ryan

DeSclafani will make his 10th start of the season and has done a fine job on the mound through nearly two months of 2023. In his last outing, he allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a victory over the Miami Marlins.

Ryan will also make start No. 10 on Wednesday afternoon, and you can’t expect much more out of him at this point because he’s been great. In his last start, Ryan allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Over/Under pick

These offenses are incredibly even in most major statistical categories, and they’re slotted around average in many of them. Let’s side with the pitchers to perform better than oddsmakers’ expectations and side with the under even with a low total considering how well they’ve been throwing in 2023.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Somehow, Minnesota has won just one of Ryan’s last four starts despite the righty allowing a combined four earned runs over 24 innings in that span. That will start to correct itself, and it’s tough betting against the Twins with Ryan on the hill in this spot.

Pick: Twins