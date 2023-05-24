Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Brewers on Wednesday, May 24

The Houston Astros (28-20) and Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) will each go for a series victory on Wednesday, May 24, after Milwaukee evened the series with a 6-0 win on Tuesday night behind Colin Rea’s 5.1 shutout innings. The rubber match will get started at 1:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Brandon Bielak (1-1, 2.89 ERA) gets the ball for Houston, while the Brewers counter with Adrian Houser (0-0, 3.07).

Moneyline odds are even on DraftKings Sportsbook, with both teams listed at -110 and the over/under set at nine.

Astros-Brewers picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (illness)

Out: SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), SP Luis Garcia (elbow), SP Lance McCullers Jr. (forearm), OF Michael Brantley (shoulder)

Brewers

Out: SP Eric Lauer (shoulder), RP JB Bukauskas (neck), SP Wade Miley (lat), 1B Luke Voit (neck), RP Matt Bush (shoulder), OF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), SS Luis Urias (hamstring), RP Jason Alexander (shoulder), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Brandon Bielak vs. Adrian Houser

Bielak will make his fifth appearance of the season after injuries forced him into the rotation, and the righty has lasted between four and five innings in each time out. In his most recent outing, Bielak allowed one run on five hits and three walks with nine strikeouts over five innings of work.

Houser will make his fourth start of 2023 and is coming off a fantastic performance in his last time out. He threw six scoreless innings with four hits, a walk and four strikeouts against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses are below the league average in runs per game, and this number seems a bit high for a couple pitchers who have thrown the ball well this spring in a limited sample size. Four of the last five Astros games finished with a total that didn’t exceed six runs.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

You know what you’re getting with Houser as a solid if unremarkable MLB starter, but Bielak’s numbers can be a bit deceiving as far as runs allowed. In his second and third outings of the season, he was fortunate to allow just three earned runs despite giving up 18 hits in 9.2 frames. The Brewers could find some success in this matchup.

Pick: Brewers