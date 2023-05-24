Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Yankees on Wednesday, May 24

After the New York Yankees rallied for a walk-off win in extras last night, the Baltimore Orioles will look to strike back in game two of this big AL East set. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Tyler Wells (3-1, 2.94 ERA) will look to continue his strong start for Baltimore, while Nestor Cortes (4-2, 5.21) goes for New York.

The Yankees are -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the O’s check in as +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Orioles-Yankees picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (forearm), 3B Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Yankees

Out: C Jose Trevino (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Domingo German (suspension), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), INF Oswald Peraza (hamstring), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Carlos Rodon (back)

Starting pitchers

Tyler Wells vs. Nestor Cortes Jr.

Wells has been a godsend for an O’s team that’s a bit short on starting pitching, allowing three runs or fewer in all but two starts this year while going at least five innings every single time he’s taken the mound. He faced this New York team back in early April, giving up four runs and two homers over six innings in a loss. The righty isn’t overwhelming, but he keeps hitters off balance with five different pitches.

Nasty Nestor has gotten off to an uncharacteristically slow start this season, but he’s coming off arguably his best start of the year: six innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays last week. The lefty relies primarily on his four-seamer and cutter, but his slider was much improved in that outing, and that third pitch is key to set up the other two. If he can keep stealing strikes with his breaking ball, he should get back to the very solid starter he’s been for the last couple of years.

Over/Under pick

This number feels a bit low to me, considering the O’s seventh-highest OPS in baseball against lefty pitching and the fact that 14 of New York’s last 18 games have cleared eight total runs. These are two offenses swinging the bat well and two pitchers who are beatable despite solid track records.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

Baltimore should be plenty motivated after a heartbreaking loss last night, and they’ve hit lefties well all year. Wells has kept the O’s in the game in every one of his outings this year, and at plus odds, I’ll take Baltimore’s lights-out bullpen to secure a close win.

Pick: Orioles