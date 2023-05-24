Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Braves on Wednesday, May 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA) will pitch for the Braves, and Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers.

Atlanta is a slight -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with L.A. coming in at -105. The total is set at 9.5.

Dodgers-Braves picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (bereavement list), SP Julio Urias (left hamstring strain), RP Michael Grove (right groin strain), SP Dustin May (right forearm strain)

Braves

Out: SP Max Fried (left forearm strain), SP Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Elder vs. Tony Gonsolin

Elder made his MLB debut earlier this year and he’s yet to record a loss in his career for the Braves. He has limited opposing offenses to two or less runs in seven of his nine starts. In his latest outing, Elder held the Seattle Mariners to two earned runs in six innings and struck out six. He has not yet pitched against the Dodgers this season.

Gonsolin has kept teams scoreless in each of his last three starts. Over 16 innings without a single earned run, Gonsolin has walked four and struck out 15 batters. He has not yet lasted past the six-inning mark this season as he works his way back from an ankle injury that held him out for much of the spring.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 14 and 9. Gonsolin’s runless streak is interesting to keep in mind here, as the Braves offense could go hot or cold at any moment. The Dodgers have recorded five or more runs in each of their last seven games, and against a young Elder, should be able to keep that up.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Dodgers will look to get the sweep on the road here after winning the first two games of the series, and I think they will succeed. The Braves have struggled to pull themselves out of situations like these — while they have a talented lineup, they can be inconsistent, and have tallied just seven runs in this series to the Dodgers’ 16. With Gonsolin lights-out on the mound this season, I like L.A. to close this one out at Truist.

Pick: Dodgers