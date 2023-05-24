Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Cubs on Wednesday, May 24

The New York Mets (25-24) and the Chicago Cubs (21-26) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA) gets the starting nod for New York, while Chicago counters with ace Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA).

Chicago is the slight home favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -115. The Mets are the narrow -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at just 7.

Mets-Cubs picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Mets

Out: C Tomas Nido (eye)

Cubs

Out: SP Kyle Hendricks (shoulder), CP Brad Boxberger (forearm), CF Cody Bellinger (knee)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Marcus Stroman

This will be Senga’s ninth start in his rookie season. There are times when he looks like the international star that New York expected when they signed him, but there have been other starts where he struggles with his command and allows more damage than you’d expect to bad teams. Nonetheless, his last outing was one of his best, as the righty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and allowed just one earned on three hits while striking out 12.

Stroman will make his 11th start of the year, and his won-loss record isn’t reflective of the solid year he has had. Sure, there have been two times he has allowed at least five earned runs, but the righty’s also allowed two or fewer in the other eight. Stroman shut down the Philadelphia Phillies the last time out, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four and walking two to notch his third win of the season.

Over/Under pick

The first game in this series saw the Cubs pick up the 7-2 victory. With Senga and Stroman on the mound, this one seems destined for the under unless either pitcher has one of their outlier performances. I think we see some runs scored, but even with a low run line, I am taking the under.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

With the pitching matchup, this should be a close game. If the Cubs’ batting order can give Stroman a semblance of run support, they should be able to pick up a win. While both Senga and Stroman have had solid years, I think Chicago’s lineup has a better chance of getting to Senga than vice versa, the way these teams have been playing.

Pick: Cubs