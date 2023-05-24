Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Angels on Wednesday, May 24

The Boston Red Sox (26-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) will wrap up their three-game set on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California is set for 9:38 p.m. ET. Boston will start James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Red Sox are the road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -120. The Angels are the +100 home underdogs, and the run total is set at nine. Boston will be off Thursday before continuing its road trip Friday with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Los Angeles also gets a day off on Thursday before welcoming the Miami Marlins to town for a weekend series.

Red Sox-Angels picks: Wednesday, May 24

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP John Schreiber (lat), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SS Yu Chang (wrist), 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring)

Angels

Out: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin), C Max Stassi (hip)

Starting pitchers

James Paxton vs. Tyler Anderson

Paxton will be making his third appearance of the season and looks like the pitcher he was before injuries derailed his career. The lefty has only had limited work but is coming off a game allowing only one earned run on five hits through six innings against the San Diego Padres. Paxton struck out five and walked two to earn his first win since 2020.

When Anderson takes the mound, the Angels know they have to give him ample run support. The lefty has allowed at least three earned runs in five of his last seven outings. Most recently, Anderson threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed three earned on six hits. He struck out and walked two but didn't factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The run totals for the first two games of this series have been three and four, respectively. Paxton has been solid at shutting down lineups this season, while Anderson has been a wild card. The Red Sox have scored a combined one run over their last three games.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox have lost three in a row, including the first two games in this series. Paxton gives them an edge in the pitching duel, but with L.A. scoring at least four runs in four of its last six games, they are primed for a huge series sweep.

Pick: Angels