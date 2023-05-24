MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 24: Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa both out

Rise and shine, DFS and fantasy players. We’ve got a batch of MLB matinees on Wednesday, May 24, with plenty of notable absences — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Luis Robert Jr. and more — that will affect how you set your lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date with who’s starting and who’s sitting.

The usual nine for Texas, with Corey Seager serving as the DH today and Josh Smith getting a start at shortstop.

Andrew McCutchen will lead off and serve as the DH while Ke’Bryan Hayes is back up to third in the order. Connor Joe will start in right with a lefty on the mound while Rodolfo Castro gets a start at second and Ji-Hwan Bae sits.

— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 24, 2023

Ketel Marte will lead off today with Emmanuel Rivera spelling Josh Rojas at third and Evan Longoria serving as the DH. Pavin Smith starts in right despite a lefty on the mound while Nick Ahmed gets the nod at short over Geraldo Perdomo.

Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup:

1. Ketel Marte (S) 2B

2. Corbin Carroll (L) LF

3. Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

4. Christian Walker (R) 1B

5. Evan Longoria (R) DH

6. Pavin Smith (L) RF

7. Nick Ahmed (R) SS

8. Dominic Fletcher (L) CF

9. Jose Herrera (S) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 24, 2023

Kody Clemens gets another start at first with Alec Bohm back in the lineup at third base and Drew Stubbs spelling J.T. Realmuto behind the plate.

Phillies lineup vs. RHP Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks



Stott 4

Turner 6

Harper DH

Castellanos 9

Schwarber 7

Clemens 3

Bohm 5

Marsh 8

Stubbs 2



Suarez LHP — Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) May 24, 2023

Blake Sabol gets a start behind the plate with Brandon Crawford at short and Thairo Estrada serving as the DH.

San Francisco Giants Lineup:

1. LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 1B

2. Thairo Estrada (R) DH

3. Mitch Haniger (R) LF

4. Michael Conforto (L) RF

5. Blake Sabol (L) C

6. Mike Yastrzemski (L) CF

7. Casey Schmitt (R) 3B

8. Brandon Crawford (L) SS

9. Brett Wisely (L) 2B — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 24, 2023

No Carlos Correa as he nurses a bruised heel, with Kyle Farmer sliding to short and Donovan Solano playing third. The newly recalled Matt Wallner will fill in right field while Trevor Larnach battles pneumonia.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Giants



1. Edouard Julien 2B

2. Byron Buxton DH

3. Donovan Solano 3B

4. Alex Kirilloff 1B

5. Kyle Farmer SS

6. Willi Castro LF

7. Matt Wallner RF

8. Ryan Jeffers C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Joe Ryan P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 24, 2023

Clint Frazier starts in center as Luis Robert Jr. nurses a sore hip while Seby Zavala spells Yasmani Grandal behind the plate.

Gabriel Arias starts in right field with Myles Straw returning to the lineup in center and Will Brennan sitting.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Naylor (L) DH

5. Josh Bell (S) 1B

6. Gabriel Arias (R) RF

7. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

8. Myles Straw (R) CF

9. Cam Gallagher (R) C — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 24, 2023

Mauricio Dubon starts at second as Jose Altuve battles an illness, while Chas McCormick takes left and Jake Meyers plays center.

Jesse Winker drops down to sixth in the lineup with Owen Miller playing third and batting cleanup and Brian Anderson in right field.

Today's #Brewers lineup:



LF Yelich

SS Adames

1B Tellez

3B Miller

C Contreras

DH Winker

RF Anderson

2B Turang

CF Wiemer

(P Houser) — The Brewer Nation (@BrewerNation) May 24, 2023

