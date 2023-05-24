 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 24: Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa both out

We provide updates on MLB lineup news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Wednesday, May 24.

By Chris Landers Updated
Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon checks on Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros on May 23, 2023 at American Family Field, in Milwaukee, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rise and shine, DFS and fantasy players. We’ve got a batch of MLB matinees on Wednesday, May 24, with plenty of notable absences — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Luis Robert Jr. and more — that will affect how you set your lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date with who’s starting and who’s sitting.

MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 24

Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET

The usual nine for Texas, with Corey Seager serving as the DH today and Josh Smith getting a start at shortstop.

Andrew McCutchen will lead off and serve as the DH while Ke’Bryan Hayes is back up to third in the order. Connor Joe will start in right with a lefty on the mound while Rodolfo Castro gets a start at second and Ji-Hwan Bae sits.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET

Ketel Marte will lead off today with Emmanuel Rivera spelling Josh Rojas at third and Evan Longoria serving as the DH. Pavin Smith starts in right despite a lefty on the mound while Nick Ahmed gets the nod at short over Geraldo Perdomo.

Kody Clemens gets another start at first with Alec Bohm back in the lineup at third base and Drew Stubbs spelling J.T. Realmuto behind the plate.

San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET

Blake Sabol gets a start behind the plate with Brandon Crawford at short and Thairo Estrada serving as the DH.

No Carlos Correa as he nurses a bruised heel, with Kyle Farmer sliding to short and Donovan Solano playing third. The newly recalled Matt Wallner will fill in right field while Trevor Larnach battles pneumonia.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Clint Frazier starts in center as Luis Robert Jr. nurses a sore hip while Seby Zavala spells Yasmani Grandal behind the plate.

Gabriel Arias starts in right field with Myles Straw returning to the lineup in center and Will Brennan sitting.

Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m. ET

Mauricio Dubon starts at second as Jose Altuve battles an illness, while Chas McCormick takes left and Jake Meyers plays center.

Jesse Winker drops down to sixth in the lineup with Owen Miller playing third and batting cleanup and Brian Anderson in right field.

