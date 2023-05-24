MLB lineups for Wednesday, May 24: Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa both out

Rise and shine, DFS and fantasy players. We’ve got a batch of MLB matinees on Wednesday, May 24, with plenty of notable absences — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Luis Robert Jr. and more — that will affect how you set your lineups. Our daily lineup report will keep you up to date with who’s starting and who’s sitting.
MLB starting lineups: Wednesday, May 24
Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m. ET
The usual nine for Texas, with Corey Seager serving as the DH today and Josh Smith getting a start at shortstop.
Going for the series. #StraightUpTX
Andrew McCutchen will lead off and serve as the DH while Ke’Bryan Hayes is back up to third in the order. Connor Joe will start in right with a lefty on the mound while Rodolfo Castro gets a start at second and Ji-Hwan Bae sits.
The rubber match.
AT&T SportsNet
#LetsGoBucs
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET
Ketel Marte will lead off today with Emmanuel Rivera spelling Josh Rojas at third and Evan Longoria serving as the DH. Pavin Smith starts in right despite a lefty on the mound while Nick Ahmed gets the nod at short over Geraldo Perdomo.
Arizona Diamondbacks Lineup:
1. Ketel Marte (S) 2B
2. Corbin Carroll (L) LF
3. Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B
4. Christian Walker (R) 1B
5. Evan Longoria (R) DH
6. Pavin Smith (L) RF
7. Nick Ahmed (R) SS
8. Dominic Fletcher (L) CF
9. Jose Herrera (S) C
Kody Clemens gets another start at first with Alec Bohm back in the lineup at third base and Drew Stubbs spelling J.T. Realmuto behind the plate.
Phillies lineup vs. RHP Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks
Stott 4
Turner 6
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Schwarber 7
Clemens 3
Bohm 5
Marsh 8
Stubbs 2
Suarez LHP
San Francisco Giants vs. Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m. ET
Blake Sabol gets a start behind the plate with Brandon Crawford at short and Thairo Estrada serving as the DH.
San Francisco Giants Lineup:
1. LaMonte Wade Jr. (L) 1B
2. Thairo Estrada (R) DH
3. Mitch Haniger (R) LF
4. Michael Conforto (L) RF
5. Blake Sabol (L) C
6. Mike Yastrzemski (L) CF
7. Casey Schmitt (R) 3B
8. Brandon Crawford (L) SS
9. Brett Wisely (L) 2B
No Carlos Correa as he nurses a bruised heel, with Kyle Farmer sliding to short and Donovan Solano playing third. The newly recalled Matt Wallner will fill in right field while Trevor Larnach battles pneumonia.
Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Giants
1. Edouard Julien 2B
2. Byron Buxton DH
3. Donovan Solano 3B
4. Alex Kirilloff 1B
5. Kyle Farmer SS
6. Willi Castro LF
7. Matt Wallner RF
8. Ryan Jeffers C
9. Michael A. Taylor CF
Joe Ryan P
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET
Clint Frazier starts in center as Luis Robert Jr. nurses a sore hip while Seby Zavala spells Yasmani Grandal behind the plate.
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Progressive Field:
Gabriel Arias starts in right field with Myles Straw returning to the lineup in center and Will Brennan sitting.
Cleveland Guardians Lineup:
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Josh Naylor (L) DH
5. Josh Bell (S) 1B
6. Gabriel Arias (R) RF
7. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
8. Myles Straw (R) CF
9. Cam Gallagher (R) C
Houston Astros vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:10 p.m. ET
Mauricio Dubon starts at second as Jose Altuve battles an illness, while Chas McCormick takes left and Jake Meyers plays center.
Brandon on the bump.

: 12:10 PM
: 12:10 PM
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/rLy26bCks2
Jesse Winker drops down to sixth in the lineup with Owen Miller playing third and batting cleanup and Brian Anderson in right field.
Today's #Brewers lineup:
LF Yelich
SS Adames
1B Tellez
3B Miller
C Contreras
DH Winker
RF Anderson
2B Turang
CF Wiemer
(P Houser)
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals, 7:40 p.m. ET
New York Mets vs. Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m. ET
Miami Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET
Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m. ET
