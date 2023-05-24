 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 24

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, May 24.

By Chris Landers
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan reacts after a strikeout against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field.&nbsp; Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a full Wednesday slate around MLB, with aces aplenty on tap, and we’re back with our daily starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball. Should you trust Sandy Alcantara against the Colorado Rockies? Can Zac Gallen and Shane McClanahan keep it rolling? We answer those questions and more, plus add in a few streaming recommendations to help you set your lineup with confidence.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, May 24

Pitchers to stream

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox — Kopech has been awfully hard to count on this season, alternating flashes of brilliance with disastrous starts, but I’m still a bit surprised that his ownership percentage remains so low after he spun eight innings of one-hit ball while striking out 10 against the Kansas City Royals last week. He earned a whopping 20 swings and misses in that outing, and while the Cleveland Guardians are a much more contact-oriented team, they don’t pack a ton of punch — Kopech should be able to roll again. You know, unless his command falls apart.

Brandon Bielak, Houston Astros — Bielak has been the definition of a back-end starter since taking over for the injured Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy, and now he gets a struggling Milwaukee Brewers offense with a scorching-hot Houston lineup backing him (and giving him a very good chance to pick up a win). The righty has struck out 13 while allowing just two runs over 10 innings across his last two starts, and his diet of secondary offerings should allow him to navigate five innings again.

Ryan Weathers, San Diego Padres — Weathers finds himself thrust back into San Diego’s rotation due to Seth Lugo’s injury, and the lefty has been solid whenever called upon so far this season — he silenced the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves in starts back in mid-April. The Washington Nationals have been hot lately, but that’s largely been the result of facing some weak pitching staffs; Weathers should do well enough and get enough run support to have a good chance at a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, May 24.

Starting pitcher rankings 5/24

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shane McClanahan vs. Blue Jays
2 Joe Ryan vs. Giants
3 Bryce Miller vs. Athletics
4 Zac Gallen @ Phillies
5 Sandy Alcantara @ Rockies
Strong plays
6 Nestor Cortes vs. Orioles
7 James Paxton @ Angels
8 Marcus Stroman vs. Mets
9 Martin Perez @ Pirates
10 Tony Gonsolin @ Braves
11 Anthony DeSclafani @ Giants
12 Michael Kopech @ Guardians
Questionable
13 Cal Quantrill vs. White Sox
14 Brandon Bielak @ Brewers
15 Tyler Wells @ Yankees
16 Ryan Weathers @ Nationals
17 Johan Oviedo vs. Rangers
18 Bryce Elder vs. Dodgers
19 Zack Greinke vs. Tigers
20 Tyler Anderson vs. Red Sox
Don't do it
21 Tylor Megill @ Cubs
22 Yusei Kikuchi @ Rays
23 Matthew Boyd @ Royals
24 Ranger Suarez vs. Diamondbacks
25 Ben Lively vs. Cardinals
26 Trevor Williams vs. Padres
27 Steven Matz @ Reds
28 Adrian Houser vs. Astros
29 Ken Waldichuk @ Mariners
30 Karl Kauffmann vs. Marlins

