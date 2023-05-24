Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, May 24

A handful of Wednesday matinees means a lighter than usual menu for DFS players, with just seven games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. There aren’t a ton of options, but we’re here to help you navigate it with three teams in great offensive set-ups that we recommend stacking.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, May 24

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,100)

Juan Soto ($5,800)

Jake Cronenworth ($4,200)

Matt Carpenter ($2,900)

With seven runs in each of their last two games — including four homers in a win on Tuesday night — the Padres’ starry lineup looks to be finally living up to their billing after a disappointing start. The upswing comes at a perfect time, too, as Washington starter Trevor Williams has struggled to a 5.08 expected ERA this year and one of the very worst barrel rates in all of baseball (eighth percentile). Soto has posted a .964 OPS over his last 10 games, making he and Tatis Jr. obvious plays, while Cronenworth (homered last night) and Carpenter (slugging .679 in 34 plate appearances lifetime against Williams) provide salary relief that will allow you to put an affordable stack together.

Luis Arraez ($5,700)

Jorge Soler ($5,500)

Garrett Cooper ($5,000)

Bryan de la Cruz ($4,000)

The Marlins offense finds itself with a dream matchup on Wednesday, facing Rockies rookie Karl Kauffmann in the friendly confines of Coors Field. Kauffmann is, frankly, not a Major League-caliber pitcher: The righty posted a 6.23 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A this year, and only got the call up after injuries to Antonio Senzatela, Noah Davis and German Marquez left Colorado without any other options. Kauffmann was predictably lit up in his first career start, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in just 4.1 innings, and now he has to contend with the mile-high altitude. Pretty much the entire Miami lineup is a recommended play here, but Soler and de la Cruz have been on recent tears and Cooper just homered last night.

Julio Rodriguez ($5,900)

Jarred Kelenic ($4,600)

Teoscar Hernandez ($3,900)

Jose Caballero ($2,600)

Stacking against the A’s historically woeful pitching staff is always a good idea, especially when Ken Waldichuk’s on the mound — the lefty has given up at least three runs in each of his last five starts, with six total homers over that span and a .579 slugging percentage allowed to righties. Rodriguez is going to bust out at some point, while Hernandez (.523) and Caballero (.923) have killed southpaws all year and Kelenic is much improved against lefty pitching.