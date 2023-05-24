MLB injury report for Wednesday, May 24

Intro

MLB injury report: Wednesday, May 24

Jose Altuve (illness), Houston Astros — Alarm bells went off when Altuve, who just made his season debut after missing nearly two months with a broken thumb, left Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers early. But it seems like it’s just a day to day thing:

Dusty Baker said Jose Altuve was feeling sick. He’s being evaluated. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 24, 2023

The team has yet to reveal what symptoms Altuve is experiencing, but he shouldn’t miss more than a day or two unless it’s something really unexpected.

Luis Robert Jr. (hip)/Elvis Andrus (oblique), Chicago White Sox — Robert has been scorching hot in the month of May, but the star outfielder was forced to leave Tuesday’s win over the Cleveland Guardians late after stumbling awkwardly fielding a ball. The bad news is that Robert likely won’t be in the lineup tomorrow; good news is that is doesn’t sound like a long-term issue:

Pedro Grifol said Joe Kelly is fine. He said Luis Robert Jr. has some soreness in his hip/quad and won’t play tomorrow, but downplayed the severity. Said he’s truly day to day — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 24, 2023

It’s not all bad on the injury front for Chicago, though: Eloy Jimenez is set to start a rehab assignment on Thursday, while Andrus will start his Minor League stint next week.

Manny Machado (hand), San Diego Padres — Machado has already started swinging a bat and hitting off a tee just a few days after imaging revealed a hairline fracture in one of his metacarpal bones. It’s obviously a good sign, although it remains unlikely that the star third baseman will be ready return from the IL when he’s first eligible on Friday. Early June feels like a more realistic timeline — it’s strictly a question of pain management at this point.

Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring)/Josh Donaldson (hamstring), New York Yankees — This is a sight for sore eyes:

Giancarlo Stanton taking batting practice pic.twitter.com/KuNVDyqU0F — Mike Daddino (@mike_daddino) May 23, 2023

The Yankees are already on a roll, breathing down the Baltimore Orioles’ neck for second place in the AL East, and they may be getting even healthier soon. Giancarlo Stanton participated in BP on the field prior to Tuesday’s game, and Aaron Boone made it sound like the slugger could progress to running the bases if everything checks out with his injured hamstring. He should be back by mid-June if all goes well.

Donaldson, meanwhile, appears to be ready to give his hamstring strain another shot after experiencing a setback during his first attempt at a rehab stint a few weeks ago. The third baseman will report to the Minors on Thursday, with Boone saying that he still sees Donaldson as an everyday player when he’s healthy.

Trevor Story (elbow), Boston Red Sox — Story has officially resumed all baseball activities, from running to throwing to hitting. The star shortstop is still a ways away from a return, but he could be ticketed for a rehab assignment in June that would allow him to be back around the All-Star break.

Carlos Correa (heel)/Trevor Larnach (illness), Minnesota Twins — Correa was a late scratch from Minnesota’s lineup with soreness in his left heel that’s apparently been bothering him for a while. It sounds like the shortstop will try to return to action Wednesday, but this could offer an explanation for his struggles so far this season — and if so, it could behoove the Twins to give their star some extended rest.

Larnach, meanwhile, was put on the IL with pneumonia, and manager Rocco Baldelli made it sound pretty serious:

Rocco Baldelli on Trevor Larnach having pneumonia and the flu:



"He's been pretty sick for a few days now. He just kept getting worse, to the point that he couldn't function at all. There was no way he was going to be playing any time in the near future."https://t.co/TqajfEFVOr — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 23, 2023

The team has yet to issue any sort of timetable for Larnach’s return, but he’d been heating up of late and was playing most days against righties.

Tyler O’Neill (back), St. Louis Cardinals — It’s yet more bad news for O’Neill, as he remains unable to shake the back soreness that’s held him out since early May.

#STLCards manager Oli Marmol said Tyler O’Neill’s planned restart of baseball activities on Monday was canceled again because of lingering pain in his low back. There is no timetable for when he will be able to restart a return, Marmol said. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 23, 2023

The outfielder is totally shut down at the moment, and it’s anyone’s guess when he’ll be feeling well enough to start ramping back up. Oscar Mercado will continue to see time in center for St. Louis.

Brandon Marsh (shoulder)/Jose Alvarado (elbow), Philadelphia Phillies — Marsh was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup with what the team is calling inflammation in his right shoulder. The outfielder had slowed down of late after a scorching April, and manager Rob Thomson told reporters that this injury “has been going on for a little bit”. Thomson also said that Marsh could be ticketed for the IL if the shoulder doesn’t respond to treatment, so don’t expect him in the lineup for the next day or two — it sounds like he’s in some significant pain.

The news is better for Alvarado, who’s set to throw his first bullpen tomorrow since going on the shelf with elbow inflammation earlier this month. If that goes well, another bullpen will likely follow this weekend and then a rehab assignment, which would put the dominant lefty on track to return as Philly’s closer in early June.

Jacob deGrom (forearm)/Travis Jankowski (hamstring)/Mitch Garver (knee), Texas Rangers — Not that the AL West-leading Rangers need the help, but the cavalry appears to be coming soon. Jankowski and Garver both began rehab assignments at Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday night and could be back as soon as next week. deGrom, meanwhile, threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session, with Bruce Bochy telling reporters it went “really well”. Texas is going to play it as safe as humanly possible with their ace — this team’s eyes are on October at this point — but deGrom could be back at some point in June assuming there are no setbacks.

Andres Munoz (shoulder), Seattle Mariners — After suffering a setback in his injured shoulder and needing a PRP injection last week, the news is better for Munoz this time around:

Andres Munoz (deltoid strain) was scheduled to throw a light bullpen today. Per Hollander, Munoz told the medical staff this is the best he's felt since spring. The hope is after a rehab stint, he'd join the M's on the upcoming road trip June 1-June 11. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 22, 2023

Paul Sewald has been very good in Munoz’s absence, but Seattle could really use its two-headed monster back in the bullpen.

Anthony Rendon (groin), Los Angeles Angels — Rendon has officially resumed at least some sort of baseball activities after landing on the IL last week with a groin strain:

Anthony Rendon is doing some activities inside (swinging bat). Hasn't taken grounders or hit outside. No date for a return, but Nevin said "we're ramping him up at a slow pace." Still doesn't sound like it'll be long.



Rendon declined to answer Qs when approached by reporters. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 23, 2023

Taking grounders and running the bases will presumably be the most important steps in his recovery, although Nevin said the team was encouraged by the MRI results and the third baseman continues to insist that he’ll be back before long. If he doesn’t require a rehab assignment, he could return by the beginning of June.

Mark Melancon (shoulder)/Joe Mantiply (hamstring)/Carson Kelly (forearm), Arizona Diamondbacks — A surprisingly competitive Arizona team will be getting healthier very soon. Mantiply should be the first to return, as the lefty is set to throw his first bullpen after landing on the IL with a hamstring strain earlier this month. If all goes well he’ll return to the D-backs’ bullpen in early June, while Melancon — who began his throwing program on Tuesday as he works his way back from a shoulder tear suffered this spring — is reportedly trending toward a return after the All-Star break.

Kelly, out since late March with a fracture in his forearm, is set to begin facing live pitching this week, which is the big test before he’s cleared to set out on a rehab assignment. He could be back in mid-June.

Brad Boxberger (forearm), Chicago Cubs — Chicago was fearing the worst when Boxberger — who was serving as the Cubs’ primary closer at the time — went down with an arm injury, but it sounds like they at least avoided the worst-case scenario:

Further evaluation shows Brad Boxberger (right forearm strain) has no structural damage in arm, per Ross.



Boxberger will rest to reduce inflammation & build back up when pain free.



Ross: “I don’t think it’s going to be a super long thing or have to deal with surgery as of now.” — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 23, 2023

A strain is still serious business, and Boxberger will be shut down for weeks, but he could be back around the All-Star break if all goes well.