Full field for the 2023 U.S. Open

The U.S. Open is just under a month away, and as golfers throughout the nation enter qualifiers in the hopes of securing a coveted spot to the major, 102 golfers have already received exemptions. They will travel to Tinseltown to play at Los Angeles Country Club from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

As with the other three majors, golfers can qualify through Official World Golf Rankings, winning certain tournaments and events, and other common exemptions. But what makes the U.S. Open unique is the qualifying rounds that allow amateurs and non-exempt professionals to compete for a spot in the major.

Regional qualifiers happen in the weeks ahead of the U.S. Open all around the country and world. This year over 10,000 golfers entered the competition, and amateurs must have a handicap index of 1.4 or lower. The top scorers from the regional tournaments head to 13 final 36-hole qualifiers, which then send their top finishers to fill out the 156-golfer field at the major.

Here is the full list of players who have already qualified for the U.S. Open. This list will be updated as more golfers join the field.