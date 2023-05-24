Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians: Picks, predictions, how to watch IPL Eliminator

The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will face off in the eliminator of the 2023 IPL playoffs after the teams finished third and fourth, respectively, in the regular season. The winner will advance to Qualifier 2 to play the Gujarat Titans, while the loser is officially eliminated. The teams met once in the regular season, with Lucknow winning by five runs in a thrilling contest.

The match will air on Willow TV at 10 a.m. ET. You can stream the match on willow.tv, but you might need a cable login. You can also stream the match through Sling TV if you are a Willow subscriber. Here’s a look at how to catch the action, along with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: Sling TV, willow.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Lucknow Super Giants: +125

Mumbai Indians: -155

Moneyline pick: Mumbai Indians -155

The pitch in Chennai mimics Lucknow more than Mumbai, which should favor the Super Giants. However, Mumbai’s batting lineup has had success before in these conditions and should be out for blood after a tight loss in the first fixture.

Although Mumbai’s bowling attack leaves a lot to be desired, the team has been shoring things up of late. Lucknow’s batting lineup is too inconsistent to back, while Mumbai’s batters have found a way to click. The Indians have been able to chase down 200+ totals easily this season, while Lucknow has struggled to score consistently. Take Mumbai to win the eliminator.