Pick on the Moneyline for Diamondbacks-Phillies on May 24

The Arizona Diamondbacks entered Tuesday night just 1 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the lead in the National League West and turn to their ace to try to get a road win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks (-115, 8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Zac Gallen will look to bounce back for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after allowing eight runs, five of which earned, in 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Prior to that bump in the road, Gallen had allowed six total runs in his previous seven starts, posting a strikeout to walk rate of 15 in that span and the team won six of those starts.

The Phillies counter with Ranger Suarez getting his third start of the season after missing nearly the first month and a half due to injury. In his two starts, Suarez pitched a combined six innings with seven runs allowed with opponents hitting .414 off of him.

While there should be regression for Suarez on opponents batting average, he is coming off of a 2022 season in which just 7.5 strikeouts to 3.4 walks per nine innings and a 3.65 ERA.

Neither starter is backed up by a solid bullpen with the Diamondbacks 26th in the league in bullpen ERA entering Tuesday while the Phillies were 20th in this category, but also dealing with closer Jose Alvarado being on the injured list.

The entire Phillies pitching staff have to deal with a Diamondbacks lineup that leads the National League in batting average with nine of the 12 players that have at least 65 at-bats this year hitting at least .253 entering Tuesday.

With the Diamondbacks averaging about 5.2 runs per game on the road this season, it will be more than enough support to fill up the win column for Gallen.

The Play: Diamondbacks -115