Kevin McCullar withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks are expected to be one of the best teams in college basketball looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, and they received some great news on Wednesday morning. The program announced guard Kevin McCullar Jr. will return for his fifth college hoops season instead of entering his name into the NBA Draft.

McCullar spent three seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders before transferring to the Jayhawks prior to last year. In Year 1 with Kansas, McCullar scored 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals.

The Jayhawks finished 28-8 in the 2022-23 season and entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed. They were bounced in the Round of 32 by the Arkansas Razorbacks as Kansas was without head coach Bill Self, who was dealing with a medical issue.

The Jayhawks have +1400 odds to win the national championship on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is tied for the third best odds with the UConn Huskies, behind only the Duke Blue Devils (+1100) and Kentucky Wildcats (+1300).