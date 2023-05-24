Latest odds for 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club

The U.S. Open tees off from Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15. The third major of the year will see the best golfers in the world gather in the City of Angels in search of one of the highest honors in their sport. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is an early favorite to win the tournament after a T2 finish in last year’s U.S. Open. He is currently listed at +850 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Masters winner and 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm sits at +900, and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka sits at +1400. Last year’s U.S. Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, is lower on the board at +2500. Will Zalatoris, who was another runner-up in last year’s U.S. Open, will not return to the field due to injury this year.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, starting Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.
Updated May 24, 4:15 p.m.
2023 U.S. Open Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Scottie Scheffler
|+850
|Jon Rahm
|+900
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|Brooks Koepka
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|+1600
|Xander Schauffele
|+1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1800
|Max Homa
|+2000
|Collin Morikawa
|+2000
|Cameron Smith
|+2200
|Viktor Hovland
|+2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2500
|Jordan Spieth
|+2500
|Tony Finau
|+2800
|Shane Lowry
|+2800
|Dustin Johnson
|+2800
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|Cameron Young
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+3500
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|Joaquin Niemann
|+4000
|Joohyung Kim
|+4000
|Corey Conners
|+5000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|Justin Rose
|+6000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+6000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+6500
|Patrick Reed
|+6500
|Keegan Bradley
|+6500
|Daniel Berger
|+6500
|Sahith Theegala
|+6500
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|Abraham Ancer
|+8000
|Wyndham Clark
|+8000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|Mito Pereira
|+8000
|Seamus Power
|+10000
|Gary Woodland
|+10000
|Billy Horschel
|+10000
|Aaron Wise
|+10000
|Rickie Fowler
|+10000
|Ryan Fox
|+10000
|Victor Perez
|+10000
|Taylor Moore
|+10000
|Keith Mitchell
|+10000
|Cam Davis
|+10000
|Talor Gooch
|+13000
|Si Woo Kim
|+13000
|Sergio Garcia
|+13000
|Russell Henley
|+13000
|Matthew NeSmith
|+13000
|Jason Kokrak
|+13000
|Harold Varner III
|+13000
|Phil Mickelson
|+13000
|J.J. Spaun
|+13000
|Chris Kirk
|+13000
|Thomas Pieters
|+15000
|Robert MacIntyre
|+15000
|Patrick Rodgers
|+15000
|Marc Leishman
|+15000
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|+15000
|Kevin Kisner
|+15000
|Joel Dahmen
|+15000
|Harris English
|+15000
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|Davis Riley
|+15000
|Brian Harman
|+15000
|Adam Hadwin
|+15000
|Matt Kuchar
|+15000
|Maverick McNealy
|+15000
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|Sepp Straka
|+15000
|Scott Stallings
|+15000
|Min Woo Lee
|+15000
|Lucas Herbert
|+15000
|Jordan Smith
|+15000
|Francesco Molinari
|+15000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+18000
|Sebastian Munoz
|+20000
|Nick Hardy
|+20000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+20000
|Cameron Tringale
|+20000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+20000
|Justin Suh
|+20000
|Jens Dantorp
|+20000
|J.T. Poston
|+20000
|Hayden Buckley
|+20000
|Carson Young
|+20000
|Andrew Putnam
|+20000
|Adam Svensson
|+20000
|Kurt Kitayama
|+20000
|Matthieu Pavon
|+25000
|Wilco Nienaber
|+30000
|Padraig Harrington
|+30000
|David Horsey
|+30000
|Austin Eckroat
|+30000
|Ross Fisher
|+40000
|Paul Haley
|+40000
|Hank Lebioda
|+40000
|Ryutaro Nagano
|+50000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+50000
|Roger Sloan
|+50000
|Gunn Charoenkul
|+50000
|Deon Germishuys
|+50000
|Brent Grant
|+50000
|Matthew McClean
|+50000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|+50000
|Wenyi Ding
|+100000
|Sam Bennett
|+100000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+100000
|Jacob Solomon
|+100000
|Ben Carr
|+100000
|Aldrich Potgieter
|+100000
|Adrian Meronk
|+100000