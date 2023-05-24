 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest odds for 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club

Here are the latest odds to win at LACC in the third major of the year.

By Grace McDermott
Jon Rahm of Spain looks on from the third tee during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The U.S. Open tees off from Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15. The third major of the year will see the best golfers in the world gather in the City of Angels in search of one of the highest honors in their sport. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is an early favorite to win the tournament after a T2 finish in last year’s U.S. Open. He is currently listed at +850 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Masters winner and 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm sits at +900, and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka sits at +1400. Last year’s U.S. Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, is lower on the board at +2500. Will Zalatoris, who was another runner-up in last year’s U.S. Open, will not return to the field due to injury this year.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, starting Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Updated May 24, 4:15 p.m.

2023 U.S. Open Odds

Golfer Winner
Golfer Winner
Scottie Scheffler +850
Jon Rahm +900
Rory McIlroy +1000
Brooks Koepka +1400
Justin Thomas +1600
Xander Schauffele +1800
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2000
Cameron Smith +2200
Viktor Hovland +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2500
Jordan Spieth +2500
Tony Finau +2800
Shane Lowry +2800
Dustin Johnson +2800
Sam Burns +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Cameron Young +3500
Jason Day +3500
Sungjae Im +4000
Joaquin Niemann +4000
Joohyung Kim +4000
Corey Conners +5000
Tommy Fleetwood +6000
Justin Rose +6000
Bryson DeChambeau +6000
Tyrrell Hatton +6500
Patrick Reed +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Daniel Berger +6500
Sahith Theegala +6500
Louis Oosthuizen +8000
Adam Scott +8000
Abraham Ancer +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Mito Pereira +8000
Seamus Power +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Billy Horschel +10000
Aaron Wise +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Ryan Fox +10000
Victor Perez +10000
Taylor Moore +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Talor Gooch +13000
Si Woo Kim +13000
Sergio Garcia +13000
Russell Henley +13000
Matthew NeSmith +13000
Jason Kokrak +13000
Harold Varner III +13000
Phil Mickelson +13000
J.J. Spaun +13000
Chris Kirk +13000
Thomas Pieters +15000
Robert MacIntyre +15000
Patrick Rodgers +15000
Marc Leishman +15000
Kyoung-Hoon Lee +15000
Kevin Kisner +15000
Joel Dahmen +15000
Harris English +15000
Denny McCarthy +15000
Davis Riley +15000
Brian Harman +15000
Adam Hadwin +15000
Matt Kuchar +15000
Maverick McNealy +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Sepp Straka +15000
Scott Stallings +15000
Min Woo Lee +15000
Lucas Herbert +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Francesco Molinari +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +18000
Sebastian Munoz +20000
Nick Hardy +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Cameron Tringale +20000
Thriston Lawrence +20000
Justin Suh +20000
Jens Dantorp +20000
J.T. Poston +20000
Hayden Buckley +20000
Carson Young +20000
Andrew Putnam +20000
Adam Svensson +20000
Kurt Kitayama +20000
Matthieu Pavon +25000
Wilco Nienaber +30000
Padraig Harrington +30000
David Horsey +30000
Austin Eckroat +30000
Ross Fisher +40000
Paul Haley +40000
Hank Lebioda +40000
Ryutaro Nagano +50000
Ryo Ishikawa +50000
Roger Sloan +50000
Gunn Charoenkul +50000
Deon Germishuys +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Matthew McClean +50000
Alejandro Del Rey +50000
Wenyi Ding +100000
Sam Bennett +100000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +100000
Jacob Solomon +100000
Ben Carr +100000
Aldrich Potgieter +100000
Adrian Meronk +100000

More From DraftKings Nation