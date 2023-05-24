Latest odds for 2023 U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club

The U.S. Open tees off from Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, June 15. The third major of the year will see the best golfers in the world gather in the City of Angels in search of one of the highest honors in their sport. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is an early favorite to win the tournament after a T2 finish in last year’s U.S. Open. He is currently listed at +850 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Masters winner and 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm sits at +900, and PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka sits at +1400. Last year’s U.S. Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, is lower on the board at +2500. Will Zalatoris, who was another runner-up in last year’s U.S. Open, will not return to the field due to injury this year.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 U.S. Open, starting Thursday, June 15 from Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Updated May 24, 4:15 p.m.