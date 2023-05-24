How to watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Game 4 of Eastern Conference Final in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday night from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-0 with a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1996. Only four NHL teams have mounted a comeback down 3-0 in a playoff series, the last time back in 2014 with the Los Angeles Kings. The Hurricanes will attempt that feat starting on Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know to live stream the game.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Panthers live stream

Date: Wednesday, May 24

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via the Watch TNT app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.