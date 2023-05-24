Cincinnati Bearcats baseball staff members fired following investigation

Two University of Cincinnati baseball staff members have reportedly been fired from the school in the aftermath of an internal investigation regarding potential NCAA infractions.

Assistant Baseball Coach Kyle Sprague and Director of Operations Andy Nagel were let go last week following the internal probe, and local news source FOX19 Now reports that the investigation may have involved gambling allegations and a failure to report such a transgression.

Cincinnati’s athletic department released a statement ready, “On May 8, University of Cincinnati Athletics began an internal review of potential NCAA infractions involving the baseball program. Although the review is ongoing, Sprague and Nagel have been dismissed based on initial findings. UC is cooperating with the NCAA in this matter. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be commenting further at this time.”

This comes just weeks after baseball coach Brad Bohannan’s firing from Alabama for suspicious activity involving betting on games.