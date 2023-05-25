 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What the 2023 French Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The French Open men’s bracket has been set ahead of the first round on Sunday.

By Grace McDermott
2022 French Open - Day Fifteen Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

The men’s bracket has been set for the 2023 French Open ahead of the first round, which will begin at 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The reigning champion (who has won 14 of the last 18 French Opens), Rafael Nadal, will not be participating in this year’s tournament due to injury.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win this year’s French Open at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This would mark his first ever Grand Slam win. Novak Djokovic, who has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2021, follows at +225. Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, comes in at +2500.

The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. Of the 128-player field, only 32 are seeded, and the top players will likely not have to face each other until later rounds.

Here is the complete men’s draw for the 2023 French Open.

French Open 2023 Men’s Draw

Number Match
Number Match
1 Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs. TBC
2 Chris O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel
3 Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan
4 Brandon Nakashima vs. Denis Shapovalov (26)
5 Lorenzo Musetti (17) vs. Mikael Ymer
6 Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte
7 TBC vs. TBC
8 Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie (14)
9 Felix Auger-Aliassime (10) vs. Fabio Fognini
10 Jason Kubler vs. TBC
11 TBC vs. Maxime Cressy
12 Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda (24)
13 Bernabe Zapata Miralles (32) vs. Diego Schwartzmann
14 John Isner vs. Nuno Borges
15 Roberto Carballes Baena vs. TBC
16 Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)
17 Novak Djokovic (3) vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic
18 Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier
19 Luca Van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato
20 Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
21 Roberto Batista Agut (19) vs. Yibing Wu
22 TBC vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
23 TBC vs. Tallon Griekspoor
24 David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz (13)
25 Karen Khachanov (11) vs. Constant Lestienne
26 Patrick Kypson vs. TBC
27 Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
28 Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Dan Evans (20)
29 Ben Shelton (30) vs. Lorenzo Sonego
30 Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert
31 Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet
32 Laslo Diere vs. Andrey Rublev (7)
33 Holger Rune (6) vs. Christopher Eubanks
34 Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez
35 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. TBC
36 TBC vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (31)
37 Francisco Cerundolo (23) vs. Jaume Munar
38 Thiago Montiero vs. Benjamin Bonzi
39 Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech
40 Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz (9)
41 Tommy Paul (16) vs. TBC
42 Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien
43 TBC vs. Marcos Giron
44 Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (21)
45 Botic Van De Zandschulp (25) vs. TBC
46 Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic
47 Alexander Bublic vs. TBC
48 TBC vs. Casper Ruud (4)
49 Jannik Sinner (8) vs. Alexandre Muller
50 Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler
51 Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere
52 TBC vs. Grigor Dimitrov (28)
53 Alexander Zverev (22) vs. Lloyd Harris
54 Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan
55 Alexei Popyrin vs. TBC
56 Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Taifoe (12)
57 Borna Coric (15) vs. Federico Coria
58 Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin
59 Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
60 Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex De Minaur (18)
61 Yoshihito Nishioka (27) vs. J.J. Wolf
62 Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson
63 Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella
64 TBC vs. Daniil Medvedev (2)

