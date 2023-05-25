What the 2023 French Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The men’s bracket has been set for the 2023 French Open ahead of the first round, which will begin at 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The reigning champion (who has won 14 of the last 18 French Opens), Rafael Nadal, will not be participating in this year’s tournament due to injury.
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win this year’s French Open at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This would mark his first ever Grand Slam win. Novak Djokovic, who has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2021, follows at +225. Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, comes in at +2500.
The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. Of the 128-player field, only 32 are seeded, and the top players will likely not have to face each other until later rounds.
Here is the complete men’s draw for the 2023 French Open.
French Open 2023 Men’s Draw
|Number
|Match
|Number
|Match
|1
|Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs. TBC
|2
|Chris O'Connell vs. Taro Daniel
|3
|Matteo Arnaldi vs. Daniel Elahi Galan
|4
|Brandon Nakashima vs. Denis Shapovalov (26)
|5
|Lorenzo Musetti (17) vs. Mikael Ymer
|6
|Alexander Shevchenko vs. Oscar Otte
|7
|TBC vs. TBC
|8
|Benoit Paire vs. Cameron Norrie (14)
|9
|Felix Auger-Aliassime (10) vs. Fabio Fognini
|10
|Jason Kubler vs. TBC
|11
|TBC vs. Maxime Cressy
|12
|Mackenzie McDonald vs. Sebastian Korda (24)
|13
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles (32) vs. Diego Schwartzmann
|14
|John Isner vs. Nuno Borges
|15
|Roberto Carballes Baena vs. TBC
|16
|Jiri Vesely vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5)
|17
|Novak Djokovic (3) vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic
|18
|Marton Fucsovics vs. Hugo Grenier
|19
|Luca Van Assche vs. Marco Cecchinato
|20
|Arthur Fils vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
|21
|Roberto Batista Agut (19) vs. Yibing Wu
|22
|TBC vs. Juan Pablo Varillas
|23
|TBC vs. Tallon Griekspoor
|24
|David Goffin vs. Hubert Hurkacz (13)
|25
|Karen Khachanov (11) vs. Constant Lestienne
|26
|Patrick Kypson vs. TBC
|27
|Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|28
|Thanasi Kokkinakis vs. Dan Evans (20)
|29
|Ben Shelton (30) vs. Lorenzo Sonego
|30
|Adrian Mannarino vs. Ugo Humbert
|31
|Arthur Cazaux vs. Corentin Moutet
|32
|Laslo Diere vs. Andrey Rublev (7)
|33
|Holger Rune (6) vs. Christopher Eubanks
|34
|Gael Monfils vs. Sebastian Baez
|35
|Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs. TBC
|36
|TBC vs. Miomir Kecmanovic (31)
|37
|Francisco Cerundolo (23) vs. Jaume Munar
|38
|Thiago Montiero vs. Benjamin Bonzi
|39
|Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech
|40
|Michael Mmoh vs. Taylor Fritz (9)
|41
|Tommy Paul (16) vs. TBC
|42
|Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien
|43
|TBC vs. Marcos Giron
|44
|Jiri Lehecka vs. Jan-Lennard Struff (21)
|45
|Botic Van De Zandschulp (25) vs. TBC
|46
|Zhizhen Zhang vs. Dusan Lajovic
|47
|Alexander Bublic vs. TBC
|48
|TBC vs. Casper Ruud (4)
|49
|Jannik Sinner (8) vs. Alexandre Muller
|50
|Daniel Altmaier vs. Marc-Andrea Huesler
|51
|Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Gregoire Barrere
|52
|TBC vs. Grigor Dimitrov (28)
|53
|Alexander Zverev (22) vs. Lloyd Harris
|54
|Hugo Gaston vs. Alex Molcan
|55
|Alexei Popyrin vs. TBC
|56
|Filip Krajinovic vs. Frances Taifoe (12)
|57
|Borna Coric (15) vs. Federico Coria
|58
|Dominic Thiem vs. Pedro Cachin
|59
|Jack Draper vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|60
|Ilya Ivashka vs. Alex De Minaur (18)
|61
|Yoshihito Nishioka (27) vs. J.J. Wolf
|62
|Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson
|63
|Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella
|64
|TBC vs. Daniil Medvedev (2)