What the 2023 French Open men’s draw looks like after announcement

The men’s bracket has been set for the 2023 French Open ahead of the first round, which will begin at 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, May 28 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. The reigning champion (who has won 14 of the last 18 French Opens), Rafael Nadal, will not be participating in this year’s tournament due to injury.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite to win this year’s French Open at +150 at DraftKings Sportsbook. This would mark his first ever Grand Slam win. Novak Djokovic, who has won the tournament twice, most recently in 2021, follows at +225. Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, comes in at +2500.

The men’s final is scheduled for Sunday, June 11. Of the 128-player field, only 32 are seeded, and the top players will likely not have to face each other until later rounds.

Here is the complete men’s draw for the 2023 French Open.