What the 2023 French Open women’s draw looks like after announcement

The 2023 French Open women’s bracket has been set after Thursday morning’s draw, and games will begin in the early morning hours on Sunday, May 28, starting at 4:00 a.m. ET. Last year’s champion and World No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek is the favorite to win at -140. The two-time French Open winner will turn 22 in the middle of the tournament. Behind her is Aryna Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open earlier this year and has +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament will run through Saturday, June 10 at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Barbora Krejcikova, who won in 2021, comes in at +1700, while 2022 runner-up Coco Gauff has +2000 odds to win. Of the 128-player field, only 32 are seeded, and the top players will likely not have to face each other until later rounds.

Here is the complete women’s draw for the 2023 French Open.