French Open 2023: Current title odds for men’s bracket heading into first round

The first round of the 2023 French Open will begin on Sunday at Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. Perhaps the biggest news on the men’s side of the tournament — and the best news for those playing — is that 14-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal will not be participating this year due to injury issues. Only three other men have won the French Open singles in the last 18 years — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic twice, and Stan Wawrinka.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +150. Djokovic, who won in 2016 and 2021, follows at +240. Holger Rune follows at +1000, with Daniil Medvedev at +1000 and Stefanos Tsitsipas at +1300. Last year’s runner-up, Casper Ruud, enters at +2500. Nadal was the champion of the event last year.

Here are the complete men’s odds to win the 2023 French Open from DraftKings Sportsbook: