French Open 2023: Current title odds for women’s bracket heading into first round

The field is set for the 2023 French Open, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of current odds for the women’s bracket winner.

By Grace McDermott
Internazionali BNL D’Italia 2023 - Day Ten Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

The French Open begins on Sunday from Paris, France as the best players in the world gather at the Stade Roland Garros. Reigning French Open champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is unsurprisingly at the top of the odds board to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at -125. Swiatek also won the tournament in 2020, just days after her 19th birthday.

Aryna Sabalenka, who won the 2023 Australian Open, follows Swiatek at +650 to win. Sabalenka has never gone further than the third round. Last year’s runner-up, American Coco Gauff, has +3500 odds to win. Rising star and 2022 Wimbledon winner, Elena Rybakina, sits at +650. Barbora Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, comes in at +2000. The women’s singles final will take place on Saturday, June 10.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 French Open Women’s Championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

